In celebration of this year's Chelsea Flower Show and Hyde Park’s Rose Gardens in full bloom, Royal Lancaster London is following suit with its Bloomin’ Brilliant Afternoon Tea.

From May 2 until June, the pastry chefs at the recently refurbished five star luxury hotel will be switching the butter for buttercups with a flora-inspired treat.

Located on the edge of Hyde Park for a pre or post afternoon tea stroll, the elegant lobby where afternoon tea is served daily, could not be any more fitting.

The beautifully botanical tiers of sweet delicacies feature a freshly-picked strawberry tart with lime curd and baby basil, Valhrona chocolate flower pots with budding crystallised violets, a lemon and elderflower sable dome and an orange blossom and ginger macaron.

Among the dainty and delicious pastries on offer, the strawberry tart had to be my favourite when I went to sample the spread ahead of the launch.

The delicate shortcrust shell was filled generously with a super smooth tangy crème pâtissière and stunning glazed fresh strawberry half.

The perfect dessert set my senses alight and I wanted to savour the luxury sensation forever.

Savoury seedlings in the hotel's afternoon tea include home-smoked salmon roses, smoked in a a citrus- chamomile tea and Free-range Barradale Farm eggs with wild baby cresses.

But you won't just find graceful finger sandwiches on the tower of culinary bliss, a sunflower-seed choux bun filled with zesty coronation chicken offers a rather exotic scent, while the bouquet of English asparagus is paired with sun-blush tomatoes and red amaranth.

There is also a warm tartlet of Somerset brie, Royal Lancaster honey and red onion chutney,both full of wild British woodland flavours.

As I got up close to the delectable delights, visions of freshly cut lawns, flower beds and wild meadows filled my mind.

I'm a sucker for smoked salmon and the artistic rose was not only gorgeous to look at, the citrus-chamomile tea stain made it sumptuous and extra special.

Both traditional and raisin scones were served warm to us once we had polished off the sandwiches.

With a comforting, fluffy crumb that made me go weak at the knees combined with a fabulous shiny crust, these scones were certainly worth the calories - including the accompanying homemade strawberry jam and indulgent Cornish clotted cream.

I can only describe this stage as, pure utter bliss.

Alongside the exquisite food offering, the tea selection was something else.

Served in novel glass teapots and cups, the pear and ginger white tea (which I chose) embraced the beauty of nature and presented a clean, crisp finish on the palatte.

The hotel's Bloomin’ Brilliant Afternoon Tea is a joy to the scenes (and to the stomach) and for those who want to indulge a spoonful more can add a glass of Moët and Chandon Brut Champagne or Moët and Chandon Impérial Rosé Champagne to their table.

The hospitality was second to none and the fact that the pastry chef can cater exceptionally well for gluten free, dairy free and vegetarian diets is remarkable.

At £35 each for afternoon tea, the magical floral experience at one of London's most exclusive venues is, in my opinion, worth every penny.