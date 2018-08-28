Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ardicioccaa in Fulham Palace Road bills itself as a traditional Italian Trattoria, which sounds like exactly the kind of restaurant I would never dream of bringing my gluten free friends to.



It was not - our Italian waiter agreed as we took our seats - unfair to characterise the best known of his national cuisine as quite possibly the most offensive options possible to a gluten-free diet.



And so it was with some sense of novelty that we took our seats at Ardiciocca on a Thursday night, marvelling at a menu heavy on pizza and pasta - that my coeliac-suffering dining companion could actually eat.



Ardiciocca, a cosy candle-lit spot in Fulham, is a Genoese-Italian trattoria and pizzeria.

Translating to ‘artichoke,’ its menu offers a complete repertoire of gluten free versions of traditional recipes, made from seasonal ingredients and presented in a simple, rustic style.



On our attentive waiter's recommendation, we began with two glasses of Proseccor Toblar from Friuli-Venezia Guilia, which proved an ideal sharp, dry aperitif to complement our first taste of Ardiciocca’s offering: an assortment of verdure ripiena.



The Genovese-stuffed vegetables and onion rings were served slightly charred and were tasty, but forgettable, leaving me regretting not trying the breaded-fried brain.





The mozzarella e pomodori, however: sliced angel tomatoes served with creamy mozzarella served drizzled with olive oil in front of us, was the simple, yet refreshing start to a mid-summer evening meal we were looking for.



For the mains, we opted for cuttlefish and pea stew (Buridda di seppie con piselli), fried mackarel (Sgombro in saor), and Sardinian gnocchi with sausage ragu (Malloreddus con ragu di salsiccia).

The portions were hearty and plentiful, with the sweet, pickled onion and raisin-garnished fish the clear stand-out.

We were divided over the malloreddus.

The walter had warned me, as I gleefully pointed out how much I loved a traditional delicious parmesan-seasoned potato version, that I would find Sardinian gnocchi a much closer relation to pasta.



My companion and I were eager to try it - for me out of curiosity - and for her, the too-often unfulfilled desired for gluten free pasta that did not melt into a “sludgy mess.”



It was, as our waiter said, exactly like pasta; but the al dente result impressed her - and she has years of suffering through mediocre gluten free pasta to be considered an expert on the topic - and I was happy with helpings of the tomato based sausage ragu, served with glasses of the Itlaian Ribolla Gialla varietal, Friuli Venezia Giulia), a tangy, and flinty northeastern Italian varietal, picked by Walter, that complemented the sweetness of the seafood dish.





If we didn’t finish our meals, it wasn’t for a lack of enthusiasm - I had my eye on the dessert menu, and in particular, the bianco basilico, which was described to me as a panacotta style treat.

And it was worth leaving room for: the basil flavour was subtle, and nicely accented by a rich honey garnish.My companion chose the torta, which was rich and moist, exactly as the dense and sunken Italian chocolate cake should be- and a wonderful option for the gluten free diner probably more accustomed to being consigned to the sorbets portion of the sweets menu elsewhere.

Our overall impression was that Ardiciocca fulfilled its promise: it was not fussy nor particularly adventurous , but simple, “peasant”-style food, all gluten free and with a generous assortment of options, nicely presented by knowledgeable staff.



At least now I know where to take my friends to enjoy a relaxed gluten free meal where if anyone left with sore belly- it was probably because we enjoyed stuffing them too much.