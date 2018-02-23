The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's Real Bread Week! An annual celebration of supporting your local, independent bakeries and making your own creations at home.

Now in its tenth year, the week long event kicks off tomorrow, Friday, February 24 and will come to an end on Sunday, March 4.

Baking your own bread isn't as complicated or time consuming as you might think. So, to help you along the way we've rounded up some tasty recipes from Aldi.

Fresh Sage and Herb Tear and Share Bread

Ingredients

300g The Pantry strong white flour

7g Pouch The Pantry dried yeast

185ml warm water

1 tsp The Pantry caster sugar

100g grated mature cheddar cheese

30ml Specially Selected olive oil

1 large egg, whisked

5g fresh sage leaves

5g fresh basil leaves

5g fresh parsley

¼ tsp Salt

8ml milk

2lb loaf tin

20g extra strong white flour

Sunflower Oil

Sea salt

Black pepper

Method

Put 150g flour, the yeast, sugar and warm water in a bowl – mix well until you have a thick batter. Cover with some cling film and put somewhere warm for 30 minutes, until frothy. Finely chop the herbs and whisk the egg. Add the other 150g flour, cheese, herbs, salt, whisked egg and the olive oil to the yeast mixture and mix well. Using the extra flour, turn the dough out onto a work surface then knead the dough for about 8 minutes until it is no longer sticky. Slightly oil a bowl with some sunflower oil, then put in the dough, cover with cling film and allow to prove in a warm place for about 20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Slightly oil the loaf tin. Turn the dough out onto the work surface and punch and knead for a couple of minutes. Divide the mixture into 6 and shape into balls, put them along the bottom of the prepared loaf tin. Cover with some cling film and put in a warm place to rise for 20 minutes. Remove the film and brush the top gently with the milk. Season the top with some sea salt and black pepper. Bake for 30-35 minutes until golden, then serve hot or cold.

Orange and Rosemary Focaccia

Ingredients

250g strong white flour

7g sachet yeast

12g squeezy honey

1 orange

18 black olives

1tsp Genovese pesto

180ml olive oil

1tsp salt

3 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

5g fresh rosemary leaves, chopped

Sea salt

Black pepper

32 x 17cm baking tray

Method

Place the yeast and the honey in a bowl and add 80ml warm water. Mix and allow to stand for 15 minutes for the yeast to work – it will start to look frothy. Put the flour and a teaspoon of salt into a bowl and whisk. Then add the yeast mix, 30ml olive oil and 100ml warm water. Using your hands, mix to form a dough. On a floured work surface knead the dough for 5 minutes until you have a smooth dough. Put into a bowl, cover with cling film and allow to prove in a warm place for an hour, until it is doubled in size. Lightly grease the tray, then press the dough into the tray. With your finger, press 18 holes in the dough – put an olive into each indentation. Grate the zest from the orange, mix with 70ml olive oil and the chopped garlic and rosemary. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Brush this mix over the bread and put aside in a warm place for 30 minutes to prove. Sprinkle the dough with sea salt and bake for 20-25 minutes. Meanwhile, juice the orange, whisk with the pesto and the remaining oil, then season with black pepper. Serve alongside the baked bread.

Kale Bread

Ingredients

100g kale

200ml boiling water

7g yeast sachet

325g The Pantry strong white flour

40ml olive oil – plus a little extra for greasing

1 level tsp salt

1 level tsp ground black pepper

10g caster sugar

900g loaf tin

Method