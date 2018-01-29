The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A restaurant and bar in Chelsea is hosting a special brunch where guests are encouraged to bring their puppies or small dogs.

The event, which is in support of the Dog's Trust, will take place on Saturday (February 17) from 12pm to 3pm at Goat in Fulham Road.

Welcomed by a red carpet, furry friends will arrive in style before making their way to the funky upstairs bar with music from the restaurant’s resident, Reggaetón DJ.

Owners will enjoy an endless supply of delicious canapes (think mini pizzas, goujons and gorgonzola croquettes), while puppies feast on Lillie's Kitchen treats.

Included in the price of the ticket is bottomless Prosecco throughout – it wouldn't be brunch without it – and a doggy bag to take home, filled with goodies provided by Fletcher of London a luxury wholesaler for premium pet products.

When is it?

Saturday February 17, from 12pm to 3pm

Where is it?

Address: Goat, Fulham Road, Chelsea, SW10 9QL

How much are tickets?

Tickets cost £40 and include canapes, bottomless Prosecco and a doggy bag.

An optional, additional £5 can be added to the ticket to support Dog's Trust.

How can I buy tickets?

Book online at goatchelsea.com/event/puppy-brunch/

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.