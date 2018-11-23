The video will start in 8 Cancel

A sweet treat sold in Waitrose supermarkets has been recalled by the Food Standards Agency because of an allergy risk.

A batch of treacle tart cheesecake slices made by the English Cheesecake Company - which are only sold at Waitrose - is being taken off the shelves.

The recall was issued on Thursday, November 22.

Find out the full details of the recall below:

Why are the cheesecake slices being recalled?

The treacle tart cheesecake slices were "mispacked" with triple chocolate brownie cheesecake slices.

According to the Food Standards Agency, the brownie cheesecake slices contain soya which is not mentioned on the label.

Anyone with an allergy to soya faces a possible health risk if they buy the product.

(Image: Waitrose/Food Standards Agency)

Product details

Product name English Cheesecake Company 2 Treacle Tart Cheesecake slices

Pack size 222g

Batch code 18314

Best before 24 November 2018 and 26 November 2018

No other English Cheesecake Company products are known to be affected.

What have the English Cheesecake Company done to keep customers safe?

The company is recalling the product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

Notices have also been issued in shops about the soya alert.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

What should you do if you bought the product?

Advice on the Food Standards Agency website says: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to soya, do not eat it.

"Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

Customers with questions can call the Waitrose customer care line on 0800 188884.

Are you affected?

