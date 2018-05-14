The video will start in 8 Cancel

Located down a residential street in Notting Hill is Pomona's - a striking restaurant and bar serving nutritious food and drink from morning until late.

Huge glass pentagon lamp shades outside the entrance will immediately turn your head and as soon as you step foot inside the open-plan dining room, your tastebuds will ignite.

Inspired by the ethos of Californian living, executive chef Wolfe Conyngham, has created a menu bursting with freshness and big flavours reflecting the Golden State fusion cuisine.

His eclectic menu showcases healthy seasonal dishes from wood and charcoal to light and fragrant all lovingly prepared, created with sustainable locally sourced ingredients and presented beautifully.

With clean white decor, the main restaurant is kitted out with colourful chairs and plant pots to reinforce that healthy living lifestyle plus to add a dose of extra fun.

Upstairs there are three private rooms available for hire may it be to host a birthday party, corporate dinner or wedding function.

The rain prevented us from making the most of the charming summer terrace offering all day al-fresco dining, so we sat inside and watched a skilled bartender create our fabulous cocktails.

Available from £8 each, we sampled two new drinks that were coming soon to the menu - a lavender and gin concoction and a vodka and ginger combo - both fabulous.

Rather than ordering from the evening a la carte menu, chef Conyngham brought out a number of dishes for us to try to showcase his culinary talent.

To start we shared cucumber boats filled with crispy duck and a bowl of deep fried squid with a pot of romesco.

The clever cucumber creation not only looked novel but the plumy, spring onion and sesame seed topping made the red, often fatty, meat much more wholesome.

The lightly battered shellfish was super moreish and again surprisingly not greasy.

We enjoyed dipping them into a creamy nut and red pepper sauce.

For our main course, we tucked into a banquet of delights including quinoa salad, Jerusalem artichoke, Indonesian monkfish curry, Iberico Pork Pluma and grilled chicken.

My boyfriend didn't think he liked monkfish (he does now) and I was adamant I hated artichoke, but like him, I can't wait to have it again.

Chef Conyngham added vibrancy, energy and excitement to humble ingredients, demonstrating a unique side to dishes such as the standard curry or typical salad.

The soft and comforting texture of the Jerusalem artichoke went gorgeously well with a bed of spinach leaves, intense sun blushed tomatoes and crunchy pine nut sprinkles.

I would never had ordered this dish normally and I was so surprised at just how luscious simple vegetables could be.

Similarly, another stand-out dish was Iberico Pork Plumas.

This beauty is for anyone who loves a rich, succulent meat that melts in your mouth straight from the barbecue or grill pan.

We fought over the last slither of tender pork beautifully accompanied with a strong and herby salsa verde and generous fennel wedge.

Catering to my dairy allergy, we rounded off our dinner by sharing two desserts adapted from the menu - berries with coconut cream and pineapple with mint - both refreshing and delicious.

What we tried:

Starters

Soused anchovies, crisp sage

Crisp duck, cucumber, spring onion, plum sauce, sesame seeds

Crisp squid, romesco

Mains

Quinoa, cucumber, peas, labneh, pomegranate, herbs

Jerusalem artichoke, spinach, sun blushed tomato, pine nuts

Indonesian monkfish curry, rice, toasted cashew nuts

Iberico Pork Pluma, braised fennel, salsa verde

Grilled chicken, caponata

Dessert

Berries, coconut cream

Pineapple, mint

The food at Pomona's is ingenious, the hospitality faultless and the atmosphere Californian cool.

The relaxed, care-free vibe means it's suitable for everyone including little people.

Whether it's a quick mid-week dinner you're after, a boozy brunch with the girls or a big family lunch, Pomona's has it all (and it's healthy too!)

Plus with starters priced at £6 and mains costing just £12-£15, dining here is an affordable treat.