Pie and mash is a traditional meal for Londoners and for many it's the taste of happy memories from childhood.

You'll find pie and mash shops across the capital and many pride themselves on their traditions - from the decor of the restaurant, which might not have changed in years, to long-held family recipes passed down the generations.

Sadly, some pie and mash shops have closed in recent years.

The most recent pie and mash shop to announce it is closing is A.J. Goddard in Deptford High Street.

M. Manze closed its Islington branch in 2017 but fortunately for all fans it still has three branches in the capital.

Back in July 2015 A. Cooke closed its shop in Shepherds Bush but it now has an online delivery service.

While there are so many food offerings on the high street today there are plenty of Londoners - and people from further afield - who would agree you just can't beat a good ol' helping of pie, mash and liquor.

(Image: David Cook)

In fact, even if you're not a meat eater, some shops will serve up a veggie pie for you.

Every good dish of pie and mash comes with liquor, which if you don't know, is a green savory parsley sauce - and, no, it isn't alcoholic.

Some people even like to put a bit of chilli vinegar on their meal.

And if you like jellied eels, you might well find them on the menu too.

In no particular order of preference, we list nine of the best pie and mash shops in London.

1. Cockneys of Croydon, Croydon

(Image: David Cook)

This is Croydon's oldest pie and mash shop . It opened in 1989 in Church Street and moved round the corner to Frith Road in 2008.

Owner Max Mufta has been in the business since he was a teenager and has been running Cockneys for 32 years.

He keeps it traditional - apart from sawdust on the floor and fresh eels swimming in a bucket outside.

Where it is: 51 Frith Road, Croydon, CR0 1TB

Phone: 020 3769 3276

Facebook page: www.facebookcom/Cockneysmobilepieandmash

2. Arments Pie & Mash, Walworth

Even Buckingham Palace knows of this place - it sent Arments a letter to celebrate its centenary in 2014.

Arments opened in 1914 in Walworth Road and is now run by its third generation of owners, Roy and Cheryl Arment, who use a recipe handed down to them.

Where it is: 7-9 Westmoreland Road, Walworth, SE17 2AX

Phone: 020 7703 4974

Website: www.armentspieandmash.com

3. M. Manze, Tower Bridge Road, Peckham and Sutton

(Image: M. Manze)

But M. Manze, which was established in 1902 by Italian Michele Manze, has branches in Tower Bridge Road, on High Street in Peckham and further afield in High Street, Sutton.

You might tuck into pie and mash or some eels either jellied or stewed in authentic surroundings.

Manze's still uses the same recipes today for the pies and liquor as were used in 1902. You can eat in or take away.

Where it is: 87 Tower Bridge Road, SE1 4TW; 105 High Street, Peckham SE15 5RS; 226 High Street, Sutton, SM1 1NT

Phone: 020 7277 6181

Website: www.manze.co.uk

4. Robin's Pie & Mash, Wanstead, Chingford, Basildon and Romford

The family business, which has been going for five generations since 1929, has four shops in east London and Essex.

The handmade pies are filled with 100 per cent Scottish beef and gravy. If you don't eat meat though you can also get a vegan veggie pie.

You can, of course, get jellied eels and eel pies too.

Where it is: 14, High Street, Wanstead, London, E1 2AJ; 50 Station Road, Chingford, E4 7BE, 65-67 Market Square, Basildon, Essex, SS14 1DE and 9-11 Quadrant Arcade, Romford, Essex, RM1 3ED.

Phone: 020 8508 1513 (office)

Website: www.robinspieandmash.com

5. Goddards at Greenwich, Greenwich

(Image: Goddards at Greenwich)

If you sit upstairs on the first floor to eat you can take in the views of Greenwich or for some London banter you might prefer to sit downstairs near the counter.

There is space for 125 people sat at traditional benches or tables and chairs. If you want to take your lunch outside, maybe to Greenwich Park, it can be served up in takeaway containers.

Traditionalists might choose the 100 per cent mince beef pie with mash and liquor - maybe add a splash of chilli vinegar if you want. Or there are steak, chicken, lamb and vegetarian fillings.

Where it is: 22 King William Walk, Greenwich, SE10 9HU

Phone: 020 8305 9612

Website: www.goddardsatgreenwich.co.uk

6. Eastenders Pie 'N' Mash, Poplar

Children love the kiddies' pie and mash meals which come with a smiley face on.

If you don't eat meat you can order a vegetarian or Quorn pie. Pies are made traditionally with eel juice.

You can eat inside at one of the typical green marble-type tables in the traditional style shop.

The shop, which looks out onto East India Dock Road in Poplar with Chrisp Street Market behind, attracts regulars and people calling by.

Where it is: 171 East India Dock Road, Poplar, E14 0EA

Phone: 020 7515 4553

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/eastenderspieandmash/

7. Maureen's Pie 'N' Mash, Poplar

(Image: Maureen's)

If you're on your way to a game at West Ham's London Stadium you might want to grab a pie from Maureen's.

It's also next to two DLR stations which is perfect if you're feeling peckish on the way home.

Maureen's has been around for about 60 years and is now being run by the forth generation of the family.

It minces its own beef on site and salts its own beef for its salted beef bagles.

Where is it: 6 Market Square, Poplar, E14 6AH

Phone: 07956 381216

Website: www.facebook.com/MaureensPieNMash/

8. Castle's Pie & Mash, Camden

Established in 1934, it is still in the same family and its pie recipe is a family secret handed down through the generations.

Everything is made from scratch - all the pastry is handrolled.

It's five minutes from Camden Market and near Camden Road Station which is perfect if you're heading home.

Where it is: 229 Royal College Street, Camden, NW1 9LT

Phone: 020 8089 3907

9. F. Cooke, Broadway Market, Hoxton and Romford

Owner Bob Cooke, who is 70, was born above the pie and mash shop in Broadway Market, which his grandfather opened in 1900.

Bob's great-grandfather established the business in 1862 although this first branch is no longer there.

Now there is also a branch in Hoxton, which opened about 20 years ago and is run by Bob's brother, and Bob's daughter opened a branch in Harold Hill, Romford.

Where it is: 9 Broadway Market, London E8 4PH; 150 Hoxton Street, Hoxton, N1 6SH; 67a Farnham Road, Harold Hill, Romford, Essex, RM3 8ED

Phone: 020 7254 6458 (Broadway Market); 020 7729 7718 (Hoxton); 07957 170660 (Harold Hill)