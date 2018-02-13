Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's Pancake Day and chef Steve Smith spills the batter on how to make the perfect pancake.

The flat delight has been enjoyed on Shrove Tuesday for more than 1,000 years and this year, on Tuesday (February 13) millions are expected to consume the delicious treat.

Steve Smith, head chef at Bohemia in Jersey, which holds a Michelin Star and four AA Rosettes, believes there are five simple steps to having the ultimate pancake this Pancake Day.

1. Better Batter

First things first, keep all the ingredients at room temperature and mix all your dry ingredients in one bowl and all your wet ingredients in another.

Now make a well in the dry ingredients and pour in the wet mixture before stirring gently until all of the ingredients are combined and moist.

"Don’t worry about the lumps in the batter," says Steve.

"Once they are on the griddle they will cook out fine. If you overwork the batter the pancakes will turn out tough and chewy."

(Image: Bohemia)

2. Give it a rest

What you must never do, according to Steve, is rush into making your pancakes.

"It may be difficult to resist but it is crucial to allow the batter to rest for a minimum of five minutes," says the chef.

"This will give the gluten, which you have created from mixing the batter, time to relax and for the lumps in the batter to smooth out."

This will help give you thick pancakes but make then even fluffier inside.

Don't just stare at the bowl though, this gives you time to tidy up and get working on those all important toppings.

(Image: Handout)

3. Add flavour

Of course lemon and sugar pancakes are exceptionally delicious, but we are in 2018 now and it might be time to try something new.

Spices, citrus zest, herbs, ginger, cinnamon, vanilla extract, chocolate chips, raisins and even cheese or sweetcorn can all be added to switch up your pancake game this year.

(Image: PR)

4. Make it fun

This might be even more controversial among fans of orthodox pancakes, but Steve reckons it may be time for you to try making pancakes in fun shapes.

You can use pastry cutters or you can put your batter in a squeezy bottle and "draw" it straight on to the pan and turn it into the shape of your choice.

(Image: iStockphoto)

5. Keep them warm

Of course the best way to eat pancakes is piping hot, fresh off the pan but if you're too busy or need to make them in advance, make sure to keep them warm.

You can place them in a single layer on an oiled cooking rack in the oven at 80 degrees Celsius for up to 15 minutes, Steve says.

Make sure once all that is done to enjoy your Pancake Day.

