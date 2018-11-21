Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new pub has opened in Uxbridge where the Slug & Lettuce bar used to be.

Millers Tap on the High Street started welcoming in customers on Saturday, November 17, after a £270,000 refurbishment of the site.

While it has had a complete makeover the pub is still part of Stonegate Pub Company which owns the Slug & Lettuce bar chain.

However, the new Millers Tap is a family friendly and dog friendly pub, which also would appeal to craft beer lovers.

Stocked by Fullers, it serves six craft ales.

It also has two special tables with built in beer taps which would be great if you are meeting with family, friends or colleagues.

Previously as Slug & Lettuce the bar served tapas-style food but now you can get a proper bite to eat from a choice of pub favoruites.

Food and drink offers include 2-4-1 burgers on Tuesdays, £3 Sticky Wing Wednesdays, 2-4-1 Pizza Nights on Thursdays, Gin Fridays and Craft Club Sundays from 5pm.

The new decor has a relaxed shabby-chic look, with wooden flooring, rustic old-school lanterns, copper tanks behind the bar neutral colours with splashes of bright colour, chalk boards, stalls and sofa seating areas.

General manager Dave Hogg and his team are celebrating the opening with a launch party on Thursday, November 22.

They will welcome the first 100 customers with a complimentary glass of fizz or craft beer alongside canapés and menu tasters.

Lilley’s cider tastings will also be available at the opening and there will be a DJ from 6pm.

Dave said: “We are incredibly excited to open Millers Tap to the people of Uxbridge. We want the venue to become the go-to destination for locals and visitors with a great range of drinks and well-priced food. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in.”

Here are the details:

Where it is: Millers Tap, 219-221 High Street, Uxbridge UB8 1LB

Opening times: 10am-11pm from Mondays to Wednesdays, 10am-1am on Thursdays, 10am-2am on Fridays and Saturdays and 10am-10.30pm on Sundays