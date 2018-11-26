Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What is your favourite takeaway dish? Whether it's fish and chips, a curry or a Chinese, many of us are used to ordering food to be delivered right to our door these days.

Deliveroo, one of the most popular delivery companies, has now been operating in Uxbridge for two years.

To mark second anniversary, the company has revealed which takeaways are the most popular in the town - and the results might surprise some of you.

Traditional takeaway options like fish and chips, fried chicken and even the mighty burger do not make the list of the five dishes ordered most often on Deliveroo in Uxbridge.

Instead a sweet treat has proven extremely popular, as well as a taste of central America.

The 5 most popular dishes ordered on Deliveroo in Uxbridge Beef Burrito from Burrito Kitchen

Chicken Tikka Masala from The Raj

Yaki Soba from Wagamama

Oreo Cookie Waffle from Creams

King Prawn with Garlic Butter and Lemon & Parsley Curry from Nonna Rosa

Uxbridge residents apparently love Mexican food above all other cuisines, with Indian and Japanese taking the second and third spots.

Burrito Kitchen is the area's most popular eatery on Deliveroo, with its beef burrito the most ordered dish.

The Restaurant Manager at Burrito Kitchen said: “Working with Deliveroo has been great, they really take the pressure off deliveries at our end and leave us to do what is important, cook the food!

"Since we joined Deliveroo we have seen our output go up considerably as we have been able to reach consumers we could not reach before.”

Rather unsurprisingly Saturday evening is the most popular time of the week for Deliveroo orders in Uxbridge, with 8:23pm found to be the busiest time.

Deliveroo supports local businesses in Uxbridge, with 60 per cent of its restaurant partners being local independents.

The company claims to have recruited more than 75 Uxbridge restaurants since its launch in the area two years ago - creating work for 90 people.

Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland, said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Uxbridge over the past two years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”

