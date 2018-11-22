Have you popped into the the new pub that has replaced the Slug and Lettuce in Uxbridge yet?
The Millers Tap started welcoming customers on Saturday (November 17) after a complete makeover.
Following a £270,000 revamp the pub - at 219-221 High Street - looks fresh, modern and certainly colourful.
Outside there is an eye-catching sign announcing the brand new name in the area.
While inside there is colourful art on the walls, in a bright and airy space.
It also has nifty gadgets - as two special tables include built in beer taps.
The new decor has a relaxed shabby-chic look, with wooden flooring, rustic old-school lanterns and copper tanks behind the bar.
Neutral colours are offset with splashes of bright colour, chalk boards, stalls and sofa seating areas.
It's a departure from the previous Slug and Lettuce on the site in a few different ways, despite the Millers Tap still being owned by owners of the Slug, Stonegate Pub Company.
Whereas the Slug served tapas-style food, now you can get a proper bite to eat from a choice of pub favoruites.
Food and drink offers include 2-4-1 burgers on Tuesdays, £3 Sticky Wing Wednesdays, 2-4-1 Pizza Nights on Thursdays, Gin Fridays and Craft Club Sundays from 5pm.
Other changes include a focus on craft beers, stocked by Fullers, as well as a focus on welcoming families and dog walkers.
General manager Dave Hogg and his team are excited about the changes.
They are celebrating the opening with a launch party on (Thursday, November 22).
They will welcome the first 100 customers with a complimentary glass of fizz or craft beer alongside canapés and menu tasters.
Lilley’s cider tastings will also be available at the opening and there will be a DJ from 6pm.
Mr Hogg said: “We are incredibly excited to open Millers Tap to the people of Uxbridge. We want the venue to become the go-to destination for locals and visitors with a great range of drinks and well-priced food. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in.”
The pub's opening hours will be 10am-11pm from Mondays to Wednesdays, 10am-1am on Thursdays, 10am-2am on Fridays and Saturdays and 10am-10.30pm on Sundays.
