Have you popped into the the new pub that has replaced the Slug and Lettuce in Uxbridge yet?

The Millers Tap started welcoming customers on Saturday (November 17) after a complete makeover.

Following a £270,000 revamp the pub - at 219-221 High Street - looks fresh, modern and certainly colourful.

Outside there is an eye-catching sign announcing the brand new name in the area.

While inside there is colourful art on the walls, in a bright and airy space.

It also has nifty gadgets - as two special tables include built in beer taps.

The new decor has a relaxed shabby-chic look, with wooden flooring, rustic old-school lanterns and copper tanks behind the bar.

Neutral colours are offset with splashes of bright colour, chalk boards, stalls and sofa seating areas.

It's a departure from the previous Slug and Lettuce on the site in a few different ways, despite the Millers Tap still being owned by owners of the Slug, Stonegate Pub Company.

Whereas the Slug served tapas-style food, now you can get a proper bite to eat from a choice of pub favoruites.

Food and drink offers include 2-4-1 burgers on Tuesdays, £3 Sticky Wing Wednesdays, 2-4-1 Pizza Nights on Thursdays, Gin Fridays and Craft Club Sundays from 5pm.

Other changes include a focus on craft beers, stocked by Fullers, as well as a focus on welcoming families and dog walkers.

General manager Dave Hogg and his team are excited about the changes.

They are celebrating the opening with a launch party on (Thursday, November 22).

They will welcome the first 100 customers with a complimentary glass of fizz or craft beer alongside canapés and menu tasters.

Lilley’s cider tastings will also be available at the opening and there will be a DJ from 6pm.

Mr Hogg said: “We are incredibly excited to open Millers Tap to the people of Uxbridge. We want the venue to become the go-to destination for locals and visitors with a great range of drinks and well-priced food. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in.”

The pub's opening hours will be 10am-11pm from Mondays to Wednesdays, 10am-1am on Thursdays, 10am-2am on Fridays and Saturdays and 10am-10.30pm on Sundays.

