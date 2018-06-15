Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football legend Frank Lampard’s Chelsea pub The Pig's Ear has a new owner and landlord.

The former Chelsea and England star, who still owns the freehold for the building itself, has sold the long-term lease to entrepreneur Andy Scott.

Now, as the new owner of the pub and the leasehold, Andy has plans to give the venue in Old Church Street a £200,000 makeover this summer.

And Andy has invited Derby County manager Lampard to call in when the work is finished.

“He said he will look forward to that,” said Andy.

At some point you might even spot another famous Chelsea player in the pub, which is tucked away in a quiet spot off the King’s Road.

“Gary Cahill has been known to pop in from time to time,” said Andy.

It isn’t just famous footballers who live in the area with it multi-million pound houses - even Eric Clapton lives nearby, explained Andy.

(Image: The Pigs Ear)

Despite its Chelsea FC links, Andy emphasised The Pig's Ear is not a sports bar type of pub – it is a gastro pub famed for its food, and a locals’ pub and traditional London boozer.

Andy explained his plans for the refurbishment of what he said is Chelsea’s oldest pub, which will take place in August while it is still open and involve closing it for only a week or two.

The Pig’s Ear has always had a good reputation for its food and is renowned for its Sunday roasts, said Andy, and the new plans mean more people will be able to tuck in at any one time.

By moving the toilets to the basement it will treble the amount of people it can seat in the restaurant area.

On the first floor an outdoor terrace and smoking area will be created on a rooftop.

(Image: The Pigs Ear)

A first floor function room, which is used for private events, will also be refurbished.

Currently the décor style of the pub is an old English feel with wood panelling and wooden floors and Andy plans to keep the look similar.

He explained: “[The pub] still does very well, is still busy. We don’t want to change what is good about it but we want to improve and make it bigger.”

Andy’s company REL Capital owns several businesses in the property, leisure, events, recruitment and transport industries.

Andy started his career as a bouncer for nightclubs, made his first million aged 26 from property and now his businesses collectively have a turnover of £25 million a year.

Even when he lost £6 million durring the credit crunch of 2008 and broke both legs in a car accident shortly after, he recovered and his businesses are doing well. He has also sailed across the Atlantic and is a qualified pilot.

One of Andy’s businesses is West One, a provider of temporary and permanent chefs in London, so The Pig's Ear will get the pick of the bunch in the industry, explained Andy.

Andy’s company used to have a group of bars and clubs in London which included big West End venue No.1 Leicester Square.

(Image: The Pigs Ear)

The Pig's Ear is the first of a few pubs he is intending to add to his portfolio.

“The locals are our core business but we hope to get more diners in there,” said Andy.

“We would very much like it to be a place to go to for a drink before they go out for a late night in Chelsea.”

Andy added: “It's really nice when you get a pub that has not had love to be able to invest in it and see it get busier after a couple of years.

“It’s nice to own Chelsea’s oldest pub.”