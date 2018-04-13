The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham Broadway station's old Edwardian ticket hall is to finally be redeveloped and turned into a food and dining market experience.

The first Market Halls property is due to open in May and will house some of London's most exciting and popular eateries in the disused London Underground station entrance.

The Grade II-listed structure, just yards from the station's current entrance, will house nine kitchens, a deli, a coffee shop and a bar with a large communal dining area big enough for 200 people to eat at breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The 1880s building has been vacant for the past six years but is being sympathetically restored and renovated by the Market Halls team and Faulkner Browns architects.

Features being retained include an enamel 'To The Trains' sign plus the original London Underground ticket booths, which will be turned into a bar.

Among the exciting vendors who will serve customers at the landmark local restoration project will be smoked meat specialists Hot Box, Hawaiian poké pioneers Ahi Poké, fried chicken connoisseurs Butchies, Calcutta Canteen from the team behind Darjeeling Express and new kid on the block Fanny’s Kebabs, from the crew behind Fulham favourites Tommy Tucker and Claude’s Kitchen.

(Image: Market Halls)

Soft Serve Society, one of London's most Instagrammed ice creams, will be whipping up premium ice creams as well as bubble teas and baked treats.

The all-day food hall will also feature Claude's Deli, by local restaurateur Claude Compton, as well as East End pizza purveyors Yard Sale and new Thai concept, Thima, from Farang's Seb Holmes.

Serving up coffees will be Millbank-based roastery Press Coffee.

Meanwhile, the bar will champion British-made beers, spirits and soft drinks, as well as the Market Helles house lager made in collaboration with Cornish brewers Harbour.

(Image: Market Halls)

Market Hall in Fulham will have six craft beers on tap as well as 20 bottles and cans available, alongside a cocktail list and selection of non-alcoholic cocktails.

The site in Fulham will be joined in the summer by a new Market Hall in Victoria and then a West End Market Hall in the autumn.

(Image: Market Halls)

"We're very excited to bring the Fulham Broadway ticket hall back to life and think we've created something new and unique for Fulham and London," said restaurants and operations director of Market Halls, Simon Anderson.

"We've studied the local area and pulled together a roster of traders, from local favourites to street food stars, that we hope will please everyone.

"All of this under one roof alongside a bar selling the best British craft beers and spirits, open seven days a week, for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .