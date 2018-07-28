The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Magnum ice cream has opened a Pleasure Store in Chelsea for the summer.

This year located in Duke of York Square until Sunday, September 16 , Maganum Pleasure Store has brought back its make My Magnum dipping bar.

At the dipping bar you can customise your own eye-caching ice cream, made in store by what maganm calls its Pleasure Makers.

The bar features an array of dipping chocolates and sumptuous toppings.

Also this year, you will be able to decorate your Magnum with the finishing touch of a special initial chocolate coin.

There's a range of new Magnum ice cream ‘looks’ top choose from, specially crafted and inspired by the world of fashion and art.

Make My Magnum ice creams start in-store at £5.50.

A new feature launched at this year’s Pleasure Store the Magnum Chef’s Table, which gives you the VIP experience of getting hands on and crafting and dipping your own indulgent creation and allows you to discover more about the craftsmanship that goes into making a Magnum ice cream, from start to finish.

(Image: Magnum Pleasure Store)

Alongside this, for the first time, the Magnum Pleasure Store ice creams can be delivered to your own home via Deliveroo throughout the summer, in selected postcode areas.

All of this is set in the beautifully decorated bold art-deco style Pleasure Store, decorated in the classic Magnum gold and brown colours.

There's a sausage dog café coming to London and this is how you can get tickets

The store will also be a hub for events and masterclasses.

Its programme includes the likes of a photography Instagram masterclass hosted by the widely celebrated Humphrey & Grace. You can visit www.magnumicecream.com for the full itinerary and ticket information.