Whether you're a die-hard meat eater or only indulge when you're eating out, it's always important to test your taste buds every once in a while.

And what better place to do this than London?

The capital is full to the brim with alternative cafés, restaurants and food stores which cater to all kinds of preferences and dietary requirements.

Whether it's down to animal rights or environmental reasons, veganism is becoming more mainstream and as it does, people who choose not to eat meat and avoid dairy products or are simply lactose intolerant, now have a much larger choice when it comes to eating out.

Yes, burgers aren't only for meat eaters anymore as there is a whole host of restaurants which specialise in serving up a delicious vegan alternative to your ordinary hamburger.

So, say goodbye to limp salads and hello to indulgent dairy- and meat-free burgers - complete with vegan cheese and milkshakes, delicious!

Here are some of the best vegan burger joints in the capital.

Vurger Co, Shoreditch

As someone who hasn't eaten meat for a couple of years, trying out a vegan burger wasn't particularly daunting, but I was pleasantly surprised.

Tucked away down a side street in Shoreditch is this modest eatery which works a bit like a fast food venue but with higher quality ingredients and no meat, of course.

I ventured here for a catch up with my friend and would definitely recommend for a vegan novice.

You can choose from a classic black bean, pepper and corn patty, caramelised aubergine and chickpea, roasted mushroom and borlotti bean or spicy corn patty - all encased with a vegan and gluten-free brioche bun.

Because our eyes are bigger than our stomachs, we decide to share fries and vegan mac and cheese which I was slightly skeptical about but was pleasantly surprised - it actually tasted normal!

And to end our culinary adventure we shared a dairy-free Oreo milkshake which was a dreamy and indulgent finish.

Address: 9, Avant Garde Richmix Square, Cygnet Street, E1 6LD

Website: www.thevurgerco.com

Phone number: 020 3222 0049

Vburger, Camden

Similarly named and not too far away is this cute joint in Camden market.

The burger bar was born when its two owners dropped their day jobs to pursue their passion for accessible vegan street food.

You can choose from four delicious burgers - beetroot and quinoa, green falafel, seitan schnitzel and nutty squash - all of which topped with a range of dairy-free relishes and accompaniments such as chickpeas, gherkins and sunflower seeds.

If you want to go all out with your vegan experience, for an extra pound you can add vegan cheese and bacon strips as well as avocado and and grilled pineapple.

And if you're still not full, why not indulge in a vegan chocolate brownie?

Address: Camden Market, Camden Lock Place, Chalk Farm Road, NW1 8AF

Website: https://vburger.co.uk

Phone number: 07956 203256

Temple of Seitan, Hackney

For vegan novices, don't worry, this eatery is not as sinister as it first sounds.

Seitan is a meat substitute and as you've probably guessed, is the centre the team's culinary delights - including burgers and beyond.

The menu replicates that of a typical fast food restaurant by serving up 'chicken fillet with bacon' and 'BBQ beef' burgers. It even offers vegan versions of the array of meaty sides you can order from a traditional chain, such as 'popcorn chicken' and 'chicken wings'.

You can try out the fried alternatives at either the Hackney or Camden joints.

Address: 10 Morning Lane, E9 6NA

Website: http://templeofseitan.co.uk

Mooshies Vegan Burger Bar, Brick Lane

I guess it's all in the name - this Brick Lane café is the ultimate burger joint.

Think juicy pulled jackfruit with homemade slaw, nutty quinoa and black bean patties topped with vegan cheese and caramelised onions, fried aubergine and nori seaweed and finally, the limited edition mushroom and hash brown burger.

But the magic doesn't stop there.

Why not share a bowl of nachos topped with cashew cheese, plantain crisps with homemade guacamole or cheese sticks on the side? Or finish off your vegan adventure with a peanut or matcha brownie?

Address: 104 Brick Lane, E1 6RL

Website: https://veganburger.org

Phone number: 07931 842458

Mildred's, Soho

So Mildred's doesn't specialise in burgers, but it's the place to go for vegetarians and vegans. While it does a burger section, admittedly it is slightly less adventurous to the other restaurants on our list.

Non vegans can snack on the halloumi burger but Mildred's mock buffalo chicken burger and Mexican black bean burger are 100% percent dairy free. Plus for an extra pound you can add some avocado and extra vegan cheese.

The rest of the menu is also entirely vegan (including the delicious soul bowl and Sri Lankan curry) and the team serves up some scrummy vegan desserts too - say hello to a cookie dough sundae or a handful of espresso martini truffles!

Address: 45 Lexington Street, W1F 9AN

Website: www.mildreds.co.uk

Phone number: 0207 494 1634

Wild Food Cafe, Covent Garden

Again, it might not be oasis for burger lovers but Wild Food Café in the colourful Neal's Yard is certainly a paradise for vegans.

Its autumn and winter menu does however serve up a majestic 'green burger' - a raw pink olive and shiitake mushroom patty topped with aubergine yoghurt, avocado cream, sun-dried tomatoes and red pepper ketchup, mooli pickles and wholegrain mustard. It is also served with sweet potato cubes and cashew aioli.

Pretty show stopping, right?

Of course, the rest of the menu is completely dairy- and meat-free too so you can also tuck into a blackberry cheesecake with a clear conscience.

Address: 1st Floor, 14 Neal's Yard, Covent Garden, WC2H 9DP

Website: www.wildfoodcafe.com

Phone number: 020 7419 2014