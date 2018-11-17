Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether it's dipping homemade bread into a gloopy Camembert stuffed with garlic and rosemary or nibbling a seeded cracker topped with a slice of cranberry Wensleydale - cheese is the best comfort food.

And what makes the feast even better is if you add the universal comfort drink to wash it down with - wine of course.

Cheese and wine has to be THE best combination to not only make yourself feel better after a long week at work but to celebrate with friends or a tasty addition to a night in with your loved one.

As ever, London has an abundance of delicious eateries so you can enjoy your two favourite things - cheese and wine.

Cheese at Leadenhall, City of London

This adorable independent cheese and wine shop offers your traditional and no frills delicious combo.

It is tucked away in Leadenhall market so you can indulge in peace and quiet, away from the bustling streets of London's city centre.

The team offers cheese and wine tasting nights which make a chilled and classy celebration, can be hired for parties or corporate events or you can simply sit in the restaurant downstairs with a cheese platter accompanied with a range of chutneys, olives, cold meats and crackers.

Cheese at Leadenhall also sells to wholesales and even provides wedding cakes entirely made out of cheese.

And that's not it - if you are really cheese mad then you can sign up to be a member of its 'cheese club' for a monthly subscription.

Address: 4-5 Leadenhall Market, EC3V 1LR

Phone number: 020 7929 1697

Website: https://cheeseatleadenhall.co.uk

Gordon's Wine Bar, Westminster

This is one of London's oldest bars and it's as classy as it sounds but not fancy enough to ditch the good old fashioned cheese and wine favourite.

As suggested in the name, wine is Gordon's game but the cheese platters are also something to boast about.

The team are on hand to recommend which glass of wine perfectly pairs with your cheese board, whether it be brie, mature cheddar or smoked comte, so you can have the real classy experience.

The wine bar also serves up some delicious hot food so, it's no problem if you're looking for something to fill you up or a sweet treat to end the night.

Address: 47 Villiers Street, WC2N 6NE

Phone number: 020 7930 1408

Website: https://gordonswinebar.com

Cork & Bottle, Leicester Square

Founded in the early 1970s, the cosy wine bar is perfect place to wind down at the end of a busy week.

It goes without saying, Cork & Bottle prides itself of it's impressive wine selection but along with a delicious glass of red comes a slice of equally good quality cheese, of course.

Choose from apricot stilton to manchego along with a range of fancy snacks including, crispy goats curd with almond and cheese and chorizo arancini with red pepper coulis.

Address: 44-46 Cranbourn Street, WC2H 7AN

Phone number: 020 7734 7807

Website: www.thecorkandbottle.co.uk

WC Wine and Charcuterie, Clapham

Cheese and cured meats take centre stage at WC Wine and Charcuterie. The food is sourced from all over the world and you can choose from four sharing platters, including a 'superior cheese and charcuterie' slate. Think peppered pork, artichokes and truffle infused cheese.

It also boasts a fancy selection of wine ranging from £44 bottle of pinot noir and and pouilly fuisse.

Address: Clapham Common South Side, SW4 7AA

Phone number: 020 7622 5502

Website: www.wcclapham.co.uk

Unwind, Tooting

Based in Tooting market, Unwind 'takes the snob out of wine' but in a very classy way.

It's the perfect place to catch up with friends over a relaxed glass of vino and nibbles while you watch the hustle and bustle of shoppers go by. As well as serving up delicious high quality wine, it also offers a fine menu of Eastern food including pulled cauliflower with dukkah and pickled raisins and spiced lamb stuffed aubergine with pomegranate and tahini.

Of course there is a selection of cheese to also choose from, sourced from just down the road in Clapham and you can indulge in a cheese and wine 'flight' for just a tenner.

What makes this cosy spot even more different is that every Sunday it serves up a zero waste menu and every glass of wine is £4.

Address: Unit 16A, Tooting Market, 21-23 Tooting High Street, SW17 0SN

Phone number: 020 3583 9136

Website: www.unwinedbars.co.uk

La Cave a Fromage, Kensington

According to the Kensington cheese shop, it is the third best in the world which means it'd simply be rude not to even try it, right?

A pair of French friends set it up more than 10 years ago and now offer a range of cheese and wine tasting events.

Choose from a range of cheeses, from the exotic to the traditional and you can really test your taste buds at tone of the shop's tasting nights. The Christmas wine and cheese board evening will be the perfect wayt to get you into the festive spirit or you can transport yourself through the decades and taste what our ancestors use to eat and drink at the historical tasting session.

La Cave a Fromage even creates cheese wedding cakes for the proper cheesy lovers.

Address: 24-25 Cromwell Place, Kensington, SW7 2LD

Phone number: 020 7581 1804

Website: www.la-cave.co.uk

Humble Grape, Battersea

Located in Fleet Street, this quirky wine and cheese bar offers plenty of events to take advantage of, including tasting Tuesday and icon wine Thursday and Friday.

You can tuck into a whole camembert stuffed with garlic and rosemary or share a cheese and charcuterie platter with your other half. The range varies from brie to ogleshield and Islington saucisson to Italian salami.

Wine is served up by the glass or you can buy your own bottle to take home with you or even join the Humble Grape's wine club.

Address: 2 Battersea Rise, SW11 1ED

Phone number: 020 7583 0688

Website: www.humblegrape.co.uk

Vivat Bacchus, London Bridge

The South Africa wine bar is also home to the famous walk-in cheese rooms where you can sample three cheeses with the assistance of a 'cheese expert'. Every month the enthusiastic employees delve into the cheese room and choose a different themed cheese board to be served in the restaurant.

You can also choose your very own cheese board to include a huge variety of cheeses from Britain, France and further afield.

Of course, there is an abundance of wine on offer including award winning brands and well aged bottles. You can always buy a bottle to take out or join VB's own wine club and what's even better is if you pick the right night, you can sip your vino while listening to live jazz music.

Address: 4 Hays Lane, SE1 2HB

Phone number: 020 7234 0891

Website: https://vivatbacchus.co.uk

Glug Wine and Cheese Shop, Putney

Cheese and wine is at the very heart Glug's team and while it is primarily a supplier and shop, it also offers special cheese and wine nights for fellow enthusiasts.

Every Friday and Saturday night it also transforms into a pop up restaurant so you can taste the goods there and then.

Glug prides itself on it's vast collection, serving up a range of exotic wines including a 20% bottle which is a decade old.

Address: 242 Upper Richmond Road, W15 6TG

Phone number: 07887 953 165

Website: www.glugwines.co.uk