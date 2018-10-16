Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether you like ending the working day with a film night and a glass of your favourite bubbly in hand or you prefer to save the alcohol for special occasions , gin is often the go to spirit when we fancy a tipple.

You simply can't go wrong with a gin and tonic - it's classy, tasty and refreshing.

Gin is also the base of many of our favourite cocktails and it's simple enough to come up with your own botanical invention at home if you're wanting to impress friends and family.

So, it's no surprise to hear that London is home to more than plenty amazing gin bars which serve up creative concoctions as well as the classic g&t.

From local distilleries to fancy bars boasting hundreds of gins, this is your go to guide to the best places to enjoy gin in the capital

The London Gin Club, Soho

It's safe to say the London Gin Club team are a font of knowledge when it comes to the spirit and will make sure your glass is never empty.

While the club in Soho may be a Mecca for those with an encyclopaedic knowledge of gin, it is THE place to go if you're looking for the best gin brands or if you're wanting to impress that special someone.

It boasts a 'Gindex' of more than 350 premier gins from local independent distilleries and international suppliers which you can sip from a copa glass, enjoy in a sweet cocktail or as a botanical infuision.

The club opened in spring 2012 in the same building as the historic pub, The Star which was a family-run business since the early 1930s and some of the original charm remains which means you can transport yourself back the decades one sip at a time.

Address: 22 Great Chapel Street Soho, W1F 8FR

Website: Click here

Phone number: 020 7494 2488

Mr Fogg's Gin Parlour, Covent Garden

Channel your inner Victorian gentleman or lady and step into the time machine that is Mr Fogg's Gin Parlour.

It won't just be one too many gins which will make you think you've stepped back in time, the historic building is kitted out with the appropriate decor.

Named after the fictional explorer, Phileas J. Fogg who attempted to travel the world in 80 days, the gin parlour placed in the centre of the theatre district has a long history dating back to 1800s.

It showcases more than 150 gins from all over the globe which you can try at gin testing parties or as a treat to yourself.

As well as the classing g&t you can indulge in a tea infusion which combines the spirit with a range of botanicals and served in a tea pot - very classy.

Address: 1 New Row, Covent Garden, WC2N 4EA

Website: Here

Phone number: 020 7590 3605

Holborn Dining Room

The stylish gin bar at Holborn Dining Room claims to offer London’s largest collection of gin, featuring over 500 gins and 30 tonics.

You can try out more than 14,000 possible gin and tonic combinations and cocktails from well-known international brands to local distillers.

And what's better is that the luxury dining room is also home to a 'pie room' (yes really) and a fancy terrace so you don't have to brave the cold weather outside if the alcohol makes you hungry.

Address: No. 252 High Holborn, WC1V 7EN

Website: Click here

Phone number: 020 3747 8633

Little Bird Distillery, Peckham Rye

The London dry gin is a combination of pink-grapefruit, orange and ginger and is well known for its label bearing a cartoon pin up girl, 'Miss Ginger'.

You can try the Peckham born and bred brand at its distillery which serves cocktails such as a Peck'em martini, a combintion of Aperol, Cinzano Bianco, pink grapefruit juice, grapefruit bitter and Little Bird gin.

Address: The Little Bird Residency, Ropewalk, SE1 3PA

Website: Click here

East London Liquor Company, Bow

East London Liquor Company is a distillery producing and importing a range of quality spirits including gin, vodka, rum and whisky.

If you're looking to impress someone special with a fancy cocktail but with a laid back atmosphere, the this is the perfect place for you.

While it offers a range of high quality spirits, why not try out 'Spring in my step' - a gin based cocktail combined with yuzu juice, creme de menthe blanc liquor and sparkling mead.

As well as stocking its own gin, you can also buy imported products along with a carefully chosen emporium of spirits, bitters and vermouths from across the world.

Address: GF1, 221 Grove Road, E3 5SN

Website: Here

Phone number: 020 3011 0980

Mother's Ruin Gin Palace, Walthamstow

Mother's Ruin produces a delicious, smooth and spicy small batch gin, using hand ground botanicals, either grown in their two small orchards or foraged in and around east London.

And the small team are clearly doing something right and have won eight awards in the last four years.

The simple but stylish cocktail bar and distillery is based in an bright and airy World War One munitions factory building in the trendy Ravenswood Industrial Estate.

You can also buy a range of gins, from damsen to sloe, so you can create your own floral concoction at home.

Address: Unit 18, Ravenswood Industrial Estate, Shernall Street, E17 9QH

Website: Click here

Phone number: 07905 484711

The Distillery, Portobello Road

Hailed as London's first ever gin hotel, The Distillery is a must-visit for anyone who's a gin-lover.

Boasting four floors, it's got everything from a 'ginstitute', private dining room, hotel rooms and two distinct bars.

Our favourite is GinTonica, where you'll not only find Spanish-style goblets of g&t but a menu with some seriously delicious tapas.

Or, for something a bit fancier, there's The Resting Room with its plush interiors and plenty of unique gin cocktails to try.

Address: 186 Portobello Road, W11 1LA

Website: Here

Phone number: 020 3034 2233

Graphic Bar, Soho

The central London gin bar makes the bold statement that its "scoured the four corners of the earth to bring you the UK’s best and largest selection of gin".

It serves the traditional g&t combos with dashes of lavender, rosemary, thyme and even carrot! You can also try the colourful gin based 'paint tin punches'.

The bar's decor reflects its name, so expect a backdrop of alternative art installations which will get you in the party mood.

Address: 4 Golden Square, W1F 9HT

Website: Click here

Phone number: 0207 287 9241

Gin & Beer, Deptford

This bar is run by a couple, Steve & Gem Wheeler who have made it their mission to seek out the finest in small batch gins and master the best ways to serve them - whether it be a g&t, a classic martini or a cocktail.

As well as serving up Belgian beer, it offers an extensive cocktail menu that covers every spectrum of the favourite spirit, covering more than 100 gins and tonic waters.

Address: Unit 2, Resolution Way, SE8 4NT

Website: Here

Phone number: 07711 645752

Graveney Gin, Tooting

The bar is inside the bustling Tooting Market and is named after the organic spirit which is specially brewed with juniper berries, pink grapefruit and angelica root to create the refreshingly fruity and smooth taste.

What's also great is that Graveney Gin gives 10% of all profits to a conservation charity which protects and cares for the rare mountain gorillas in Virunga National Park, Eastern Domincan Republic of Congo.

You can enjoy a Graveney Collins, Earl Grey Martini or indulge in an Amazon with ginger beer and cucumber while shoppers browse the indoor market which boasts dozens of fruit and veg stores as well as hipster coffee shops and second hand stalls.

Address: Unit 22a Tooting Market, 21-23 Tooting High Street, SW17 0SN

Website: Click here

Phone number: 07398 531795

The Distillery, Bankside

The Distillery is located on the site of the old Stevenson & Howell fragrance factory, which distilled essential oils and manufactured essences, flavourings and garnishes during the 1800s.

You can take part in a gin masterclass at this fancy bar close to the river - perfect for a present, birthday celebration or hen do.

For £35 per person each party member will create (and drink) four gin based cocktails which are just to their taste with the help of the bar's mixologist. You will also learn a brief history of the spirit (before the alcohol is consumed) and have the opportunity to taste a host of different gin.

Or if you'd prefer to pop in for one classy cocktail with a quick catch up with a friend, why not enjoy Garden of Eden or Crystal Cloud?

Address: Hilton London Bankside, 2-8 Great Suffolk Street, SE1 0UG

Website: Here

Phone number: 020 7593 3901

Purl, Marylebone

The word purl refers to an old English drink consisting of warm ale, gin, wormwood and spices.

According to the team, Purl "continues to imagine drinks that satisfy on a multi-sensory level, using aroma, fogs, airs, foams, food, bespoke serviceware and liquid nitrogen to bring the drink to life and transport the guest to another place or time".

Nowhere does eye-catching cocktails quite like Purl. They use aromas, fogs, airs and foams to create something exceptional - and the drinks taste just as good as they look.

You'll feel like you've stepped back in time from the moment you arrive in the intimate bar, where swing, jazz and blues music is a staple - there's even live jazz music on Wednesday nights.

Address: 50/54 Blandford Street, W1U7HX

Website: Click here

Phone number: 0207 9350835

Nicholson's Pubs

Founder William Nicholson started his career by running the family gin distillery in London, and today Nicholson's Pubs still serve some of the best gin in the capital.

There's a wide selection of aromatic drinks on offer, all served with the best fitting tonic and garnish - and with over 40 pubs in London, there's ample opportunity to fit in a trip during your visit and sample what's on offer.

Heading to the capital this summer? You may want to check out their GinFestival which will include a host of fun events, tastings, masterclasses and pop-ups.

Address: In numerous locations in London

Website: Here