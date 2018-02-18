The video will start in 8 Cancel

Yes, that's right - consider your prayers answered, a Prosecco bar has finally come to London.

Rejoice people of the capital! Prosecco House in Tower Bridge opens on Monday (February 19).

The bar will mainly serve Prosecco Superiore DOCG, a very special premium variety of the Italian sparkling wine.

If you're not into that particular fizz, there are more than 20 different Proseccos on the menu from a range of wineries, including Marchiori, Rivalta, Cirotta, TASI Bio and Andreola.

You can sup by the glass at starting price of £7.50 or smash bottles (not literally) for a starting price of £30 - not bad for the big smoke!

A small and extra special selection of Prosecco cocktails will be on offer, of course Bellinis are available and a tipple involving Aperol Spritz is also on the menu.

You needn't trek down there if you're feeling under the weather from the weekend, as you can order bottles via Deliveroo direct to your door!.

Let the bottle-popping Prosecco party begin!