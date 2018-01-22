Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ah the minibar, there's just something about drinking in miniature that makes it that bit more decadent.

It's like a tiny party for one, and what happens at the minibar always stays at the minibar.

So miniaturists the world over will be delighted to hear the "world's largest minibar" is open for business in the reception of the Kings Cross -Megaro Hotel.

Christian Kaberg, director of operations at the Megaro, who has overseen the quirky little bar's inception with the help of Paris born-British interior designer Henry Chebaane, said: "When you go to a hotel and you open the minibar you open that little fridge and the light comes on, you maybe pour yourself a drink and get a snack, often all alone.

"We wanted to make the minibar a social experience, one that would make the guests want to leave their room."

With our expectations set pretty high we went to check out "Minimix", and of course when they say mini, they mean it.

(Image: Hannah Dodd)

Like Alice after she'd eaten too many mushrooms, guests enter a tiny looking wonderland, which seats a minuscule 14 bar guests at a time.

It makes for an intimate experience, a little less frantic than your typical London cocktail bar.

The black and white optical illusion floors will definitely give you serious Alice vibes, along with statues of the Cheshire cat, a variety of free "eat me" and "drink me" themed treats for patrons and tiny bottles and vials (well you get it, there's a bit of a theme going on).

(Image: Hannah Dodd)

The walls get even more bizarre with creatures preserved in jars, strange statues and oddities (including a very post apocalyptic looking mouse) and one colour hits you over and over again, blue.

But there is more to the decor than meets the eye, every piece tells a little story about the building's past and the many inhabitants that visited, and it's worth a visit if only to hear the history .

The blue-themed vials that adorn the shelves represent pure coal - the substance that once powered all of London . The mice are a reference to the building's past as an ice house ("Murphy the mouse" got frozen in time and woke up in Minimix in 2018, according to the owners) and the pipes are a nod to London's gasworks.

(Image: Hannah Dodd)

Even the drinks menu with its many potions and beakers tells the story of a Victorian Dr James Morrison, who opened the British College of Health just a few doors down back in 1828.

The botanical flavours are definitely like stepping inside a trippy time machine and a visit to the local apothecary.

(Image: Hannah Dodd)

We tried out the Minimix twist on a classic silver bullet cocktail, £8 (London dry gin, a squeeze of fresh lemon, and a spicy hit of kummel: a cumin flavoured liqueur). If you're into your savoury cocktails, I'd give it a try.

(Image: Hannah Dodd)

While there are a variety of local gins and spirits on offer, the bar itself is adorned with micro distilleries serving up sweet flavours like limoncello, so you get to watch drip by drip as they come to life.

The self-serve cocktails available are worth a try, and you can add drops of flavouring to mix things up so the whole thing becomes quite the science experiment.

(Image: Hannah Dodd)

Just like a real minibar the drinks are somewhat pricey even for London, with a cocktail setting you back around £8, but there's no denying it's a treat and you can't get a much fresher flavour than alcohol you've just watched being made.

With free snacks, pastries and sweets on offer at the self-serve bar you still get something of value for money and it's definitely a Dickensian curiosity shop of the boozy variety.

