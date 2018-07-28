The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fans of its set price eat as much as you like menu are going to be really excited to hear JRC Global Buffet has opened a branch in west London.

The latest in the chain of restaurants is based in London Designer Outlet (LDO) in Wembley Park and opened on Friday, June 22.

JRC Global Buffets let you choose from a variety of different cuisines from across the world – you can pile up a mix of foods all on one plate if that’s what you like.

It’s a set price for as much food as you can eat – on Monday to Friday lunchtime it is £10.99 per person, on Monday to Friday evenings it is £18.99 and on Saturdays and Sundays it is £19.99.

Children under 150cm eat for half price and children under 90cm eat for free.

Your only difficulty will be deciding which you’re going to go for as you browse the different food counters.

Maybe you will go for an Indian curry or a Japanese teppanykai grill.

Perhaps you fancy pizza or maybe a good roast dinner.

(Image: JRC Global Buffet)

There are fresh seafood dishes from France which you could finish off with a patisserie desert.

Dim Sum fans might tuck into the little-steamed parcels which you could add to your plate of noodles and stir fry.

Or maybe you prefer the distinctive and delicate flavours of Thai dishes.

If you like your Latino-inspired meals you could try Mexican, Spanish or Brazilian.

Or how about the smoky flavours of the Lebanese grilled lamb, beef and chicken?

If you can’t decide you could mix it up or go back for something different.

There are plenty of salads too – including those inspired by the Greeks.

Chefs can even be seen showing off their skills at the live cooking stations.

(Image: JRC Global Buffet)

LDO now has more than 20 restaurants, cafes and bars for guests grab a bite to eat while shopping for discounted bargains of more than 50 famous stores.

Sam Ching, branch director at JRC Global Buffet said: “At JRC Global Buffet we believe that we continually raise the standard of offering a wide range of global cuisine.

“We are incredibly proud to launch our newest addition at London Designer Outlet, Wembley Park, where many exciting developments continue to enhance the area.

“With more than 300 dishes from around the globe on offer, our all-you-can-eat buffet will perfectly cater to all palettes.

“We couldn’t be happier to be bringing our dynamic menu of authentic worldly flavours to such an iconic part of London.”

You can find out more, including answers to frequently asked questions, at www.jrc-globalbuffet.com.