An authentic independent pizzeria has opened its doors in Brook Green and is set to offer a “creative and constantly evolving" menu to west London pizza lovers.

Zia Lucia opened in Blythe Road on Saturday (February 3) and is set to bring its “authentic Italian neighbourhood pizzeria” to the borough after first launching in Islington in 2016.

Founders Claudio Vescovo and Gianluca D'Angelo have created a range of unusual doughs and toppings along with Italian community flare to bring to Brook Green.

The restaurant will serve a selection of 48-hour slow-fermented doughs, including traditional white flour, wholemeal, gluten free and vegetable charcoal black base.

For the launch month in west London, Zia Lucia will add a limited-edition green vegetable dough to the menu, named after their new neighbourhood – the "Brook Green Dough".

Speaking about the decision to open in west London, Claudio said: “Gianluca and I used to live in the area, it is where we met and we still have plenty of friends there who have been crying out for our pizzas.

“The area embraces our 'neighbourhood' spirit and we hope to become the go-to destination for pizza lovers in the West End.”

Zia Lucia translates as “Auntie Lucia” as the restaurant is inspired and named after Gianluca’s aunt, who he describes as a fantastic cook and the inspiration behind the brand.

Entirely friend and family-funded, Zia Lucia’s shareholders, such as Auntie Lucia, are “personally involved in the success” of the restaurant.

Maintaining its ethos of great value genuine Italian food, all wood-fired pizzas at Zia Lucia Brook Green will be priced from £7-£11.

They will feature fresh, classic Italian toppings, signature Arianna and Andrea Pirlo pizzas, and will be available on all four types of dough.

Toppings range from irresistible Italian favourites such as fiery nduja, spicy spianata salami, truffle honey, burrata, rich gorgonzola and vegan butternut squash cream.

The menu will also feature seasonal specials.

