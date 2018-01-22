Before you know it Pancake Day will 'crêpe' up, and we can't wait.

Otherwise known as Shrove Tuesday, it is a day of feasting before the beginning of Lent - a period of fasting before Easter Sunday.

This year it will fall on February 13, and to mark the occasion Iceland has a special deal for shoppers.

The supermarket is selling a pan for £5, and every customer will get pancake mix, Frylight cooking spray, lemon juice and maple syrup completely free.

Customers can choose from:

  • Gusto Agro Lemon Juice – £0.50 (200ml)
  • Antonelli Plain Pancake shaker – £1.00 (155g)
  • Bobby's Maple Flavour Syrup – £1.00 (250g)
  • McDoughalls Original Pancake mix – £1.00
  • McDoughalls Chocolate Pancake mix – £1.00
  • Frylight Olive Oil Cooking Spray – £1.50 (190ml)
  • Frylight Coconut Oil Cooking Spray – £1.50 (190ml)
  • Frylight Rapeseed Oil Cooking Spray – £1.50 (190ml)
  • Frylight Sunflower Oil Cooking Spray – £1.50 (190ml)

Iceland's offer was spotted on bargain hunter website HotUkDeals , and it has already attracted plenty of comments.

You can shop Iceland's offer here .