The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you have a spare cucumber at home? Well, this could be your lucky day.

To celebrate the official start of spring on Tuesday (March 20), a number of pubs around London and Surrey are offering free gin and tonics in exchange for, yes... a cucumber.

So cancel all your after work plans and head to one of the Young's and Geronimo pubs listed here .

Some of the participating pubs include the lovely Curtains Up in Kensington and the Weyside in Guildford.

Writing on Facebook, Hendrick's Gin, the brand behind the initiative, wrote: "Pay for your Hendrick’s and Tonic with a cucumber on March 20 2018, only at your local Young’s or Geronimo Inns establishment. One per person."

The gimmick has been billed as "Young's and Geronimo Inns Cucumber Currency".

Participating pubs include the following:

Alexander Pope, Twickenham

Alexandra, Wimbledon

Bell, Fetcham

Bishop, Kingston

Boathouse, Putney

Bridge Hotel, Greenford

Britannia, Kensington

Brook Green Hotel, Hammersmith

Builders Arms, Chelsea

Bull, Westfield

Chelsea Ram, Chelsea

Chequers, Walton-on-the-Hill

Coach & Horses, Kew

Coat and Badge, Putney

Cock Tavern, Fulham

Coopers Arms, Chelsea

Crown Hotel, Chertsey

Curtains Up, Kensington

Defectors Weld, Shepherd’s Bush

Duke of Clarence, South Kensington

Duke of Wellington, Notting Hill

Duke on the Green, Fulham

Duke's Head Putney, Putney

Eagle, Shepherd's Bush

Fire Stables, Wimbledon

Foley, Claygate

Grange, Ealing

Green Man, Putney

Greyhound, Carshalton

Half Moon, Putney

Halfway House, Earlsfield

Hammersmith Ram, Hammersmith

Hand and Spear, Weybridge

Hand in Hand, Wimbledon Common

Hare and Hounds, Sheen

Hollywood Arms, Fulham

King's Arms, Chelsea

Lass O'Richmond Hill, Richmond

Leather Bottle, Earlsfield

Marlborough, Richmond

Marquess of Anglesey, Covent Garden

Mitre, Lancaster Gate

Old Ship W6, Hammersmith

Phoenix, Chelsea

Plough, Beddington

Prince Alfred, Maida Vale

Red Barn, Blindley Heath

Rose & Crown, Wimbledon

Shaftesbury, Richmond

Spotted Horse, Putney

Spring Grove, Kingston

Swan, Walton

Victoria, Surbiton

Weyside, Guildford

White Cross, Richmond

You can find out more information here .