Do you have a spare cucumber at home? Well, this could be your lucky day.
To celebrate the official start of spring on Tuesday (March 20), a number of pubs around London and Surrey are offering free gin and tonics in exchange for, yes... a cucumber.
So cancel all your after work plans and head to one of the Young's and Geronimo pubs listed here .
Some of the participating pubs include the lovely Curtains Up in Kensington and the Weyside in Guildford.
Writing on Facebook, Hendrick's Gin, the brand behind the initiative, wrote: "Pay for your Hendrick’s and Tonic with a cucumber on March 20 2018, only at your local Young’s or Geronimo Inns establishment. One per person."
The gimmick has been billed as "Young's and Geronimo Inns Cucumber Currency".
Participating pubs include the following:
- Alexander Pope, Twickenham
- Alexandra, Wimbledon
- Bell, Fetcham
- Bishop, Kingston
- Boathouse, Putney
- Bridge Hotel, Greenford
- Britannia, Kensington
- Brook Green Hotel, Hammersmith
- Builders Arms, Chelsea
- Bull, Westfield
- Chelsea Ram, Chelsea
- Chequers, Walton-on-the-Hill
- Coach & Horses, Kew
- Coat and Badge, Putney
- Cock Tavern, Fulham
- Coopers Arms, Chelsea
- Crown Hotel, Chertsey
- Curtains Up, Kensington
- Defectors Weld, Shepherd’s Bush
- Duke of Clarence, South Kensington
- Duke of Wellington, Notting Hill
- Duke on the Green, Fulham
- Duke's Head Putney, Putney
- Eagle, Shepherd's Bush
- Fire Stables, Wimbledon
- Foley, Claygate
- Grange, Ealing
- Green Man, Putney
- Greyhound, Carshalton
- Half Moon, Putney
- Halfway House, Earlsfield
- Hammersmith Ram, Hammersmith
- Hand and Spear, Weybridge
- Hand in Hand, Wimbledon Common
- Hare and Hounds, Sheen
- Hollywood Arms, Fulham
- King's Arms, Chelsea
- Lass O'Richmond Hill, Richmond
- Leather Bottle, Earlsfield
- Marlborough, Richmond
- Marquess of Anglesey, Covent Garden
- Mitre, Lancaster Gate
- Old Ship W6, Hammersmith
- Phoenix, Chelsea
- Plough, Beddington
- Prince Alfred, Maida Vale
- Red Barn, Blindley Heath
- Rose & Crown, Wimbledon
- Shaftesbury, Richmond
- Spotted Horse, Putney
- Spring Grove, Kingston
- Swan, Walton
- Victoria, Surbiton
- Weyside, Guildford
- White Cross, Richmond
You can find out more information here .