Beer-lovers, brace yourselves – over the next four weeks BrewDog will be giving away one MILLION pints in what it claims will be the world's biggest beer sampling campaign.

The Scottish brewery will be giving away pints of its Punk IPA and bartenders will be pouring enough beer this month to fill more than 7,000 bathtubs.

BrewDog predicts Punk IPA, which has been the best-selling craft beer in the UK for three years, will overtake lager as Britain's favourite by 2028.

To take advantage of the beer giveaway, all you need to do is enter your details on BrewDog's website and in return you will receive a beer token.

This token can be used in any of BrewDog's bars around the world, including its six London-based bars in Shepherd's Bush , Shoreditch, Soho, Camden, Clapham Junction and Clerkenwell.

The codes can also be used to claim a free bottle of Punk IPA with any order from BrewDog online .

Speaking ahead of the beer giveaway, BrewDog co-founder James Watt said: "We’re in the midst of what will be a seismic change in beer drinking habits in the UK.

“The rise of IPA shows no signs of slowing down. This is a welcome sign that more people are open to beer that is full of flavour and character, and not just insipid, artificially flavoured offerings or faux-craft fraudsters.

"The millions of people around the UK who call Punk IPA their favourite beer cannot be wrong, that’s why we’re certain a million more will join them after experiencing their first pint of Punk."

In just over a decade, the company has grown from two men and a dog home brewing in a garage in Aberdeen, to employing almost 1,000 people around the world.

They now ship the equivalent of 65 million bottles of beer to more than 60 countries annually, powered by crowdfunding initiative, Equity for Punks.

James added: "We’ve helped turn craft beer from a curiosity into a force to be reckoned with.

“We’ve propelled the movement alongside many breweries that share a similar mission.

“We’ve been fuelled by the passion of an army of fans that were fed up with the status quo. Today, we declare a new front in the battle for good beer.”

The free beer tokens can be claimed from today until April 30, excluding Fridays and Saturdays.

