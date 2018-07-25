An online booking system could save you money at over 10,000 London restaurants this week.
A London company is offering £7.50 off restaurant bookings, with a £10 Amazon gift voucher thrown in as part of the deal.
Valid until Friday, diners can make the most of saving up to £17.50 when ordering through Quandoo.
Quandoo has up to 10,000 restaurants with a whole host of cuisines- with anything from a simple pizza lunch to a Japenese, Korean or Ethiopian speciality dishes.
How to redeem
TopCashback.co.uk, the money-saving site, is offering £7.50 cashback when booking a restaurant with the online reservations website Quandoo, plus a £10 Amazon voucher when booking a restaurant in London, using the code QUANDOOLONDON before Friday 27 July.
To get the £7.50 cashback you must dine at the restaurant. Members can make as many restaurant bookings as they like, but the £10 Amazon voucher can only be redeemed once per member. For more information visit www.TopCashback.co.uk/quandoo/