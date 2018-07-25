Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An online booking system could save you money at over 10,000 London restaurants this week.

A London company is offering £7.50 off restaurant bookings, with a £10 Amazon gift voucher thrown in as part of the deal.

Valid until Friday, diners can make the most of saving up to £17.50 when ordering through Quandoo.

Quandoo has up to 10,000 restaurants with a whole host of cuisines- with anything from a simple pizza lunch to a Japenese, Korean or Ethiopian speciality dishes.

How to redeem

TopCashback.co.uk, the money-saving site, is offering £7.50 cashback when booking a restaurant with the online reservations website Quandoo, plus a £10 Amazon voucher when booking a restaurant in London, using the code QUANDOOLONDON before Friday 27 July.

To get the £7.50 cashback you must dine at the restaurant. Members can make as many restaurant bookings as they like, but the £10 Amazon voucher can only be redeemed once per member. For more information visit www.TopCashback.co.uk/quandoo/