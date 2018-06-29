The video will start in 8 Cancel

If fresh bread, vibrant fruit and veg, wines and beers and homemade cakes whet your appetite then a market in Old Isleworth could be just the place to do your food shop.

Old Isleworth Market has been trading in Shewsbury Walk near South Street since April and is there on the on the first and third Saturday of each month between 10am and noon.

The produce market is running during the summer months – it will finish for the winter on the last Saturday in October.

It was the idea of Rowan Joyce, who owns South Street Coffee and Ice Cream Shop, and her neighbour Steven Spittaels.

They were inspired to make use of the space in the square near her coffee shop following comments from customers and by the markets in Steven’s home country of Belgium.

It helps bring the community together, explained Rowan.

“It is quite lonely living in cities, even the suburbs. You can find you don’t know your neighbours.

“People like to feel part of the community,” she said. “[They] are meeting people they have not seen for ages.”

At the market you can buy fruit and veg, meat, beer wine, bread, cakes, marmalade, cut flowers and more.

It started with 13 traders and at the last count there were 18.

Rowan said “The idea is you can buy everything you need for the week. You can buy your fruit and veg and your wine and beer.”

There is also live music to entertain while you shop.

The next market on Saturday, July 7, will have a French theme.

And although the market won’t be open in the winter months, a Christmas market is being planned.

Rowan said the market has been a success for the stallholders too.

“The first few times people just sold out of everything and now they have to make more. “

Here are five stallholders you can visit at Old Isleworth Market:

Daly Bread

(Image: Rowan Joyce)

Brenda Daly is an award-winning baker who runs a small micro-bakery from her home kitchen in Isleworth.

She makes fresh bread, healthy bakes, sweet and savoury treats and uses high quality ingredients, organic flour, natural yeast and a minimal amount of salt.

Pink Oven

(Image: Rowan Joyce)

The catering and desserts business, specialising in both international and Pakistani cuisine, serves up a variety of its tasty authentic Pakistani curries and food in the Old Isleworth Market and sells out every time.

Butter chicken, lamb karhai, its signature chapli kababs, Punjabi choley and biryanis are popular among customers.

Customers like them so much they even take them home for dinner as well.

Quality Fruit and Veg

(Image: Rowan Joyce)

Manu, who has a shop in Twickenham Road, had to double the length of his stall from three feet to six feet.

You’ll find all sorts of fruit and veg imaginable here, including those in season which has recently included asparagus and strawberries.

They look mouthwatering laid out for us to see.

The Flower Connection

(Image: Rowan Joyce)

Fresh cut flowers, plants, candles, glassware and gifts are available from The Flower Connection stall.

The Southall based family business has been around for 45 years and has three generations working in the shop in Adelaide Road.

Ricardo’s Wine Cellar

(Image: Rowan Joyce)

Based in Church Street, Twickenham, Ricardo works closely with winemakers and brewers and the craft beers, ciders and wines from around the world have been sourced by him.

Ruby and Lola’s Cakery

(Image: Rowan Joyce)

Everything from biscuits, chocolate truffles and tray bakes to large celebration cakes and cupcakes is made by Liz, mum of Ruby and Lola.

AJ’s Proper Pies

(Image: Rowan Joyce)

Anthea James is behind these pies which are full to the brim with filling. She used to work as head pastry chef at places such as The Runnymede on Thames Hotel before concentrating on her passion for pies.

All pies are made fresh and can be frozen so you can enjoy at a later date.

Her fillings as shown on her website have included pies like pulled pork and Bramley apple, chicken chorizo, gluten free chicken curry, mushroom, brie and spinach and all-day breakfast.