A Harry Potter-themed brunch party is hitting London, bringing with it the aura of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The magical and enchanting brunch ensures a day of spells, potions and wand-envy as guests enjoy a Harry Potter themed quiz, Butter Beer and Great Hall feast, while some of the best scenes from the world-famous films play in the background.

The family-friendly event will be held at Anokha on Saturday (February 24), from 12pm-5pm, as part of a run of themed brunches to be held bi-monthly at various locations across the city.

Guests are encouraged to dress accordingly – donning their best robes, Harry Potter-esque glasses, Dumbledore beards and Hermione Granger geek chic style.

House points will be awarded throughout, with a special prize for the best dressed.

On arrival to the Indian restaurant in Aldgate, the sorting hat will choose which house guests are destined to be in. "Not Slytherin. Not Slytherin!"

When and where is it?

Date: Saturday February 24, from 12pm-5pm

Address: Anokha, Creechurch Lane, Aldgate, EC3A 5AY

How much are tickets?

Tickets cost £35 per person and includes a brunch main and dessert, and an hour of bottomless Butter Beer or Prosecco.

How do I buy tickets?

Book online at joshuawalkerpr.com/events