What better way to kick off Bank Holiday Monday, then by getting into the swing of National BBQ Week?
Now in its 22nd year, the foodie event celebrates are the wonderful dishes you can make using a grill.
We've selected some barbecue dishes, packed with lots of flavour, for you to enjoy.
BBQ beef burger with Crabbie’s spiced salsa
Serves 4
Ingredients
1kg beef mince
2 large chopped shallots
2tbs of chopped capers
2tbs of chopped cornichons (pickled cucumber)
2tbs of chopped tarragon
4 Brioche buns
1 red onion
A handful of rocket
200g Blue Murder, or other blue cheese.
For the salsa:
200ml Crabbie’s Original Alcoholic Ginger Beer
6 large tomatoes
2 red onions
10g tarragon
50g ketchup
A splash of Tabasco sauce
A splash of Lea & Perrins sauce
Method:
- For the salsa, reduce the Crabbie’s Alcoholic Ginger Beer by ⅔ and set aside to cool. Chop the tomatoes and red onions into small cubes, chop the tarragon and place all ingredients into a large bowl, mix and season.
- For the burger patties, mix the beef mince with shallots, capers, cornichons and tarragon, then season with salt and pepper.
- Weigh out 140g of the beef mixture, and press down into a burger shape. Repeat three times.
- Cook the burgers on the barbecue for approximately 6 minutes, on each side.
- Cut 50g of Blue Murder cheese and place on top of the burgers, let them melt on the grill.
- Toast the brioche on the barbecue, place the rocket and sliced red onion on the bun, finish by putting the burger patties in buns and serve.
Grilled salmon skewers with lime
Serves 4
Ingredients
4 salmon fillets (2 packs, defrosted) cut into 2-3cm cubes.
For the marinade:
1 pot mint, roughly chopped
Finely grated zest of 2 limes
2tbsp granulated sugar
1tsp coarse ground black pepper
A pinch or 2 of salt
1tbsp olive oil
For the dipping sauce:
2-3tbsp olive oil
1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped
1 tbsp fresh ginger, very finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped
1tsp chili powder
2tbsp red wine vinegar
115g smooth peanut butter
5-6tbsp water
1 pot fresh coriander, chopped
2-3 spring onions, finely chopped
Instant noodles
Method:
- Place the salmon cubes free of skin and bone, onto 4 skewers.
- Place the mint, zest and lime juice, sugar, pepper, salt and oil together in a bowl, mix really well.
- Place the salmon skewers onto a plate or stainless steel tray, then pour over the mixture and coat well, leave to marinate.
- Next, make the sauce by heating the 2tbsp of olive oil, and then add the onion, ginger, garlic and chili. Cook for 5-8 minutes to soften.
- Add vinegar and peanut butter to the pan, mix well and warm through off the stove. Add the chopped coriander and the spring onions. Add enough water to make a thick sauce.
- When ready to cook, remove the skewers from the marinade, and pat really dry on kitchen towel.
- Heat a barbecue, or heat up a non-stick frying pan. If you're using a barbecue, lightly oil the bars with a kitchen towel dipped in a little oil, before heating. Also lightly oil the marinated salmon. This will stop them sticking.
- Cook the salmon skewers for 3-4 minutes on each side. Serve with instant noodles and the dip on the side.
Crabbie's pineapple marinated beef
Serves 4
Ingredients
1kg of rump steak
5tbs of soy sauce
50ml rice wine vinegar
50g fresh ginger
200ml of pineapple juice
200ml Crabbie’s Alcoholic Ginger Beer
40g fresh coriander
Method:
- In a bowl add the rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, Crabbie’s Alcoholic Ginger Beer and pineapple juice. Grate the ginger and add to mix, then cut the rump steak into strips, add to mix and place in fridge overnight.
- Place the strips of beef on the barbecue and cook for approximately 3 minutes on each side, garnish with chopped coriander.