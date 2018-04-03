Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mouthwatering indoor street food market is being opened in Hammersmith next month by a multi-award winning food store and restaurant chain.

Eat17, which combines elements of a convenience store with a dining scene, is opening in Smith Square Market in May as part of its plans to expand in the capital.

The new store, in Fulham Palace Road, is the fifth addition to the Eat17 chain, which already has premises in Walthamstow, Hackney, Whitstable and Bishop's Stortford.

Hammersmith's store will offer a “unique interactive shopping experience that reinvents the market hall” - offering food and drink plus an indoor street food market.

Eat17's own brand ranges – such as Bacon Jam and fresh bakery items – will share aisles with everyday SPAR essentials and local concession ranges.

There will be a dining area with three street food booths available for vendors to set up shop, which will be surrounded by plants, feature lighting and a standing area.

A 2,000sq-ft mezzanine room will also be included for retail opportunities.

Co-founder of Eat17, James Brundle, said the new store would be a “great addition” to the award-winning chain.

He said: “We’re very excited to be opening our new store in Hammersmith as part of Eat17’s plans to expand across London.

“The Hammersmith store will be a great addition to our stores and restaurants and it should serve the area well in a prime location on Fulham Palace Road.

“We aim to offer customers the finest quality food and drink – bringing the best from local concessions together with our own-brand ranges."

He added: “The indoor street food market dining concept has proven to be a hit in our Bishop’s Stortford store.

"We expect the reception to be just as positive when we open our doors to Hammersmith customers in May.

“We are currently looking for the best London street food vendors to take up residency in the new store – so please get in touch with us if you’d like to be part of Eat17.”

