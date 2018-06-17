Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Grove pub in Ealing has had a makeover and a new menu to go with the venue and its AA Rosette restaurant.

It even includes gin wall with at least 40 gins on offer.

The pub, which is on The Green, opposite Ealing Green and Ealing Film Studios , closed for nine days from May 14 and reopened on May 23 with its new look.

General manager Ben Bullman, who started in March for the project, explained: “Strictly the building was lovely and fantastic but we wanted to give it a bit of a facelift and make it more in keeping with the art deco features here and give it a bit more coherency in its offering and what it is to Ealing.

“Historically, we had got a little bit dated, a little bit behind with the times.”

Inside, the décor has made the most of its art deco features, such as the lead lining in the windows.

It has gone for a natural colour scheme which has including exposing the bare bricks behind the bar and stripping back tables to natural wood.

The gin wall’s 40-plus gin variety changes as bottles run out and new ones are brought in.

(Image: Richard Heald Photography/Metropolitan Pub Company)

There is a shuffleboard table in the bar which has gone down well with students and office workers alike.

The object of the traditional game is to slide your weighted disc into the highest scoring area without it falling off the end of the board.

Improvements have been made in the garden out front and out the back.

A scaffold light cage has been put up in the front strung with soft festive lighting and there is bench seating out front too.

You can eat al fresco at tables and chairs in the back garden where the garden has been designed to let it naturally overgrow.

Ben explained: “[There’s a] little bit of a Mediterranean feel. [It’s a] little bit of a secret garden tucked away at the back of the pub.”

The pub has held an AA Rosette for five years and you can eat either in the pub area or the dining room but now the menu is the same in both.

Rather than starters though, the menu offers small plates, which if you like, you could choose a selection of, almost like British tapas.

(Image: Richard Heald Photography/Metropolitan Pub Company)

Perhaps you might choose miso glazed aubergine and seaweed salad or maybe beef brisket taco and sweet corn salsa or spatchcock quail and salmoriglio.

You could of course opt for a main dish like boneless buttermilk chicken, crispy potato skins and blue cheese and wedge salad or pan fried gurnard, saffron and tiger prawn risotto, chorizo and basil oil

Or maybe you would like the summer salad with asparagus, shaved fennel, roasted sweet potato, pickled beets, chicory and grains and herbs.

You could choose from the grill and desserts include choices such as banana parfait, honeycomb, and candied pecans as well as passion fruit panna cotta and red berries.

You might even fancy calling by for brunch or Sunday lunch.

The menu changes with the seasons.

Ben explained: “We have gone for refreshed, seasonal offerings [so] that we can kind of move with the times and respond to what our guests would like us to be doing.”

The new look has been well received, said Ben.

(Image: Richard Heald Photography/Metropolitan Pub Company)

He said: “We have had really good feedback on social media and in person. We have not drastically changed the building but we have brought it up to date with what the market and what Ealing wants.

“We are a modern pub but still with that classic feel. At the end of the day I run pubs and I want the pub to feel like a pub.”

You can find out more and see the full menu on The Grove website at www.thegrovew5.co.uk and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @GroveEalingW5.