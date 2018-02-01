The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re all out of ideas for where to take your partner on Valentine’s Day, then the perfect solution may have arrived from the most unlikely source.

One of the nation's favour high street bakers, Greggs, is teaming up with restaurant booking service OpenTable to give you the chance to sample fine dining in one of their shops.

Yes, fine dining in Greggs. You read that correctly.

For £15, lovestruck couples can have their own table with service and sit down to a once-in-a-lifetime four-course meal, complete with a bottle of Prosecco.

These special dinners will take place at 7pm on February 14 at just five shops across the UK - and one of these is bang on your doorstep.

Greggs' Clapham Road branch in Stockwell is one of the five shops that will be transformed into romantic restaurants, resplendent with mood lighting, music, roses, candelabras and white linen tablecloths.

A spokesman for Greggs said: “For the first time in our history, we wanted to offer the public the opportunity to enjoy their Valentine’s Day evening in the comfort of their local Greggs.

“We’re delighted to offer this experience for fans for one night only – whether they’re on a first date or have been married for 30 years, we can guarantee it will be a night to remember.”

Adrian Valeriano from OpenTable added: “We are really excited to be working with Greggs to deliver reservations for this unique Valentine’s dining experience.

"For fans of Greggs this is a one night only occasion and we didn’t want to miss out on the chance to help romance blossom on this exclusive evening.”

Check out the special menu below:

Greggs Valentine's Day Menu Starter: A composition of canapés – seasoned pork and puff pastry slider, steak & blue cheese en croute, katsu tortilla wrap, Mexican chicken chipotle spoon, béchamel toasted honey cured ham square and tomato gazpacho. Main: Your choice of signature Greggs puff pastry parcel, freshly baked to order, accompanied by oven roasted spiced potato slices and a garnish of fresh Apollo and spinach leaves and sunblush tomatoes. Dessert: A brochette of miniature doughnuts paired with a rich butterscotch flavoured dipping sauce. Petits Fours and Coffee: Belgian dark chocolate brownie, raspberry and almond bite and caramel shortbread. Accompanied by freshly ground Fairtrade coffee made using our own unique blend of mild Arabica beans from Peru and Colombia and rich tasting Robusta beans from Tanzania. To drink: Italian Prosecco, soft drinks, still or sparkling mineral water

So, if you think sausage rolls are romantic, or that pastries can ignite the passion in a relationship, this one-time-only meal may be for you.

Reservations for tables open on Wednesday (February 7). To book one, go to www.opentable.co.uk/greggs.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.