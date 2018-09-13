Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For many people, a bottomless brunch is more of a liquid lunch.

At Goat in Fulham Road however both food and drink cravings are satisfied - and to the most indulgent degree.

Costing £40 per person (actually £45 as service charge is mandatory), diners can get unlimited alcoholic drinks - Bloody Mary’s, Prosecco, beer or wine (unfortunately you have to pay for soft drinks as my partner found out), a choice of one main meal, unlimited sides and nibbly bits for dessert.

Both the unlimited options have to be exhausted within two hours of ordering your first drink at the Italian restaurant in South Kensington (and beware they strictly monitor this).

With this being said, the Bloody Mary’s do not disappoint and the bartender will make them as spicy as you wish.

You can also get house wine, Prosecco and a selection of beers from the bar.

I went for the stout they had on offer after a couple of Bloody Mary’s and although I cannot remember the exact name, it was very fine.

Better than most knock-off Guinesses you can buy and adequately strong.

For my main, I chose the full Italian breakfast, which consisted of grilled fennel sausage, datterini tomatoes, borlottie beans, poached eggs, sliced pancetta and roasted portobello mushrooms.

Essentially a fry up with each different ingredient swapped with something slightly more gourmet and Italian.

Regardless, it was incredible.

Everything was cooked to perfection and although I had doubts about some of the ingredient combinations when they found their way into my mouth my disbelief was washed away.

I hate to say it but I can’t stand tomatoes or beans but the ones on offer at Goat, I would eat anytime of day.

My partner chose the pepperoni and n’duja (a spicy, spreadable pork salami) pizza.

As far as pizza goes, not bought from a pizzeria, it was really good.

Solid amount of toppings, a good size portion and nice thickness.

You could tell quality dough had been used.

As far as the ‘bottomless’ sides go, the options included: broccoli with chilli and shaved almonds, French fries with a paprika rub and a rocket, almond and pecorino salad.

All are exactly what they say on the tin and did not disappoint.

For dessert there was miniature brownie bites finished with a pistachio dusting.

While the food is excellent, the amount on offer was at times off putting in the time allowed.

Unless you specifically don’t like one of the sides available you’re not physically going to be able to eat more than three (plus the main and as many drinks as you can fit in) between two of you so the whole ‘bottomless’ aspect is somewhat pointless.

The service was excellent, although somewhat strict (the waitress wouldn’t let me order another drink because I had a sip of the one I was currently drinking left) and we didn’t wait longer than 10 minutes for anything we ordered.

Although the food and drink was lovely and there was enough to keep me full for the rest of the day, I think £45 was a bit too expensive.

The location may be exquisite and the pricing fair for the area, however I simply don’t feel the brunch is worth nearly half a hundred pounds each.

I’m sure a tactician could make sure the money is particularly well spent but that’s just not what you want to be doing when heading out for brunch on a Saturday.