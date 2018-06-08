Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gin lovers can have the now have the perfect place to stay in Shepherd's Bush with the opening of a gin hotel.

The Princess Victoria in Uxbridge Road is one of the earliest and notable gin palaces in the capital, dating back to 1829.

Now, in a nod to its historical links with the juniper based spirit, its owners, Three Cheers Pub Co, is opening five luxury boutique bedrooms each named after a famous gin cocktail , on Saturday, June 9, which is also World Gin Day.

That’s handy to know if you don’t fancy heading back after spending an evening sampling its list of more than 100 artisan and big name gins on the bar menu.

Instead you can book a stay in either the Negroni, Bramble, Vesper, Gibson or Bronx room.

Each room features artwork on the walls of the ingredients making up that particular cocktail, from the studio of artist Adam Elis

And people staying at the hotel before July 31, 2018 can get a free gin and tonic during their stay.

Don’t worry, if you wake up with a bit of a hangover, the gin references aren’t going to hit you between your bleary eyes – the gin references just stop at the room names and artwork.

(Image: Carlos Perez)

Tom Peake, who is one of the three directors of Three Cheers Pub Co, explained: “We didn’t want to go over the top and everywhere you look it’s just gin, gin, gin gin. There is enough in the genuine history of the hotel and the gin list and the artwork.”

Indeed, the elegant rooms sound just the place you want to relax with a G&T or soothe your weary head the morning after, as they pay homage to the striking beauty of the original 1920s gin palaces.

As well as the artwork, there is contemporary lighting, stunning bathrooms with rain showers, luxurious deep pile carpets, pocket spring beds, Egyptian cotton linen, wifi, wireless Bluetooth speakers, flat screen TVs and Nespresso coffee machines.

(Image: David Griffen)

You can have breakfast to your room during the week or choose from the full breakfast menu downstairs in the dining room at weekends.

Rooms have been designed to appeal as much to business men and women as couples on a city escape.

Three Cheers Pub co re-opened The Princess Victoria in autumn 2017.

As well as a bar and dining room, The Princess Victoria has a stunning private function room, courtyard garden and front terrace.

(Image: Barefoot Media)

Tom said: “For someone who is fanatical with their gin, it’s an excellent place to be sampling gin.

“The barmen know what they are talking about and can help people trying new things and different things. We have got some rare [gins] there as well as classics people go for.”