First look photos of Millers Tap pub which has replaced the Slug and Lettuce in Uxbridge

The pub is on the High Street in Uxbridge

  1. The outside of the Millers Tap in Uxbridge
    The outside of the Millers Tap in Uxbridge1 of 20
  2. Manager David Hogg outside the Millers Tap in Uxbridge during opening week in November, 2018
    Manager David Hogg outside the Millers Tap in Uxbridge during opening week in November, 20182 of 20
  3. The outside of the Millers Tap pub in Uxbridge
    The outside of the Millers Tap pub in Uxbridge3 of 20
  4. The inside of the Millers Tap pub, which was unveiled to the public in Uxbridge in November 2018
    The inside of the Millers Tap pub, which was unveiled to the public in Uxbridge in November 20184 of 20
  5. A display of drinks at the Millers Tap pub in Uxbridge
    A display of drinks at the Millers Tap pub in Uxbridge5 of 20
  6. Staff members Ciara McNamee and Patrick Hughes with manager David Hogg at the Millers Tap in Uxbridge
    Staff members Ciara McNamee and Patrick Hughes with manager David Hogg at the Millers Tap in Uxbridge6 of 20
  7. A seating area at the Millers Tap in Uxbridge
    A seating area at the Millers Tap in Uxbridge7 of 20
  8. The bar at the Millers Tap on Uxbridge High Street
    The bar at the Millers Tap on Uxbridge High Street8 of 20
  9. A fresh and open layout at the Millers Tap pub in Uxbridge
    A fresh and open layout at the Millers Tap pub in Uxbridge9 of 20
  10. A colourful and varied display of drinks at the Millers Tap in Uxbridge
    A colourful and varied display of drinks at the Millers Tap in Uxbridge10 of 20
  11. The new pub features some striking artwork
    The new pub features some striking artwork11 of 20
  12. A seating area at the Millers Tap in Uxbridge
    A seating area at the Millers Tap in Uxbridge12 of 20
  13. The Millers Tap pub has embraced a new emphasis on craft beer and a family friendly atmosphere
    The Millers Tap pub has embraced a new emphasis on craft beer and a family friendly atmosphere13 of 20
  14. A TV on the wall of the revamped Millers Tap pub on Uxbridge High Street
    A TV on the wall of the revamped Millers Tap pub on Uxbridge High Street14 of 20
  15. The inside of the Millers Tap is bright, colourful and airy
    The inside of the Millers Tap is bright, colourful and airy15 of 20
  16. Guests enjoying the fresh look of the Millers Tap pub in Uxbridge
    Guests enjoying the fresh look of the Millers Tap pub in Uxbridge16 of 20
  17. Colourful artwork paying tribute to Britishness and craft beer at the Millers Tap in Uxbridge
    Colourful artwork paying tribute to Britishness and craft beer at the Millers Tap in Uxbridge17 of 20
  18. Toilet humour at the Millers Tap in Uxbridge
    Toilet humour at the Millers Tap in Uxbridge18 of 20
  19. The Millers Tap has touches of the traditional and the modern inside
    The Millers Tap has touches of the traditional and the modern inside19 of 20
  20. A seating area outside the Millers Tap on Uxbridge High Street
    A seating area outside the Millers Tap on Uxbridge High Street20 of 20
UxbridgeA new pub has opened in Uxbridge where Slug & Lettuce wasThe family-friendly pub is having a launch party this week
UxbridgeFirst photos inside new Millers Tap pub which has replaced Slug and Lettuce in UxbridgeThe Millers Tap has special tables with built in beer taps and is throwing a party to mark its opening on Thursday November 22
Food & DrinkFirst look photos of Millers Tap pub which has replaced the Slug and Lettuce in UxbridgeThe pub is on the High Street in Uxbridge
