A brewery is giving away free gin and tonic cans from a vending machine - no this is not a drill!

This "too-good-to-be-true" freebie is part of a PR stunt from craft distillers LoneWolf and commuters can get a free beverage of the popular spirit at Old Street underground station on Tuesday (January 23) and Wednesday.

LoneWolf, from the people behind brewery and pub chain BrewDog, will give anyone a free gin and tonic can on one simple condition.

All you have to do is tweet the company @LoneWolfSpirits and use the hashtag #TheWolfOfOldStreet - get it?

Once you've successfully tweeted the company to all your followers, head over to Old Street and present the tweet to the on-site security team.

From there you will receive a token for a free and refreshing G&T beverage.

Obviously, with this being free and all, it is only set for a limited time so make sure you get yourself to Old Street before 10pm on Tuesday (January 23) or between 12.30pm-5pm on Wednesday (January 24).

Cheers!