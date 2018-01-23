The video will start in 8 Cancel

Julia Roberts may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think "free doughnuts", but she is the inspiration behind a sweet made to celebrate the launch of a new west London doughnut shop.

Doughnut Time is opening its Notting Hill store next door to the famous bookshop where Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant’s characters meet in the much-loved Richard Curtis film.

To celebrate opening its third London store, the Australian brand is offering customers two hours of FREE DOUGHNUTS in Notting Hill on Saturday (January 27).

Customers who visit the 15 Blenheim Crescent shop between noon and 2pm on will be given free sweets and be able to sample a special edition "Anna Scott" doughnut.

An ode to the American movie star Roberts plays in the film, the brownie-packed doughnut takes inspiration from one of the film's best-known scenes - the last brownie contest.

(Image: Doughnut Time)

The "Anna Scott" doughnut, created by Great British Bake-Off star Steven Carter-Bailey, has a dark chocolate glaze with milk chocolate drizzle and curls, and a “last brownie” topping.

Doughnut Time’s founder, Damian Griffiths, said: “Following our successful openings in central and east London, we can’t believe it’s already time to hit west London!

"So far our doughnuts have conquered Londoners’ hearts, and we’re looking forward to sprinkling a bit of fun on this iconic area of Notting Hill.”

Doughnut Time, Notting Hill, will open on Saturday (January 27) at 15 Blenheim Crescent and is giving away two hours of free doughnuts from noon to 2pm.

