Especially for Pancake Day, a silky smooth caffeine cocktail has been transformed into a stack of fluffy pancakes - and they look divine .

The indulgent espresso martini pancakes will be available at two trendy Shoreditch bars, The Book Club and the rooftop favourite, Queen of Hoxton.

The Book Club will be throwing its pancake party on February 13 from 9am-10pm with delicious sweet and savoury options.

The boozy concoction comprises a stack of thick American pancakes sandwiched together with Kahlua Cream, doused in a rich chocolate, Espresso and vodka sauce.

(Image: The Book Club)

The decadent tower is then finished with a smooth topping of more Kahlua Cream and of course three chocolate coffee beans to garnish.

For those that prefer something savoury, The Book Club will also be serving Okonomiyaki - a Japanese savoury pancake topped with crispy katsu chicken, bonito flakes, pickled ginger, seaweed, Japanese mayonnaise and Okonomiyaki Sauce (a spiced teriyaki ketchup).

(Image: The Book Club)

And for those that like their pancakes with a view, Queen of Hoxton will be serving up espresso martini pancakes which can be enjoyed on the Moroccan Medina rooftop inside the cosy WigWam, or round warming fire pit in the rooftop garden from 4pm.

There will also be a DIY station with sauces, spreads, fruit and sprinkles galore for those that like to find their own pancake path.

(Image: Queen of Hoxton)

Where can I tuck in?