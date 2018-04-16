The video will start in 8 Cancel

Outside Earls Court Underground Station there is a police call box, which is referred to as the TARDIS and, once you step into the Detective Agency further down Earls Court Road, you can be forgiven for thinking you’ve travelled in the Doctor’s time machine to America during prohibition.

The first test is finding the restaurant , which is tucked away to the side of Earls Court Road with a light over the entrance.

You press the bell and then descend into a holding room.

You’re looking around for where the tables are as the detective asks whether you are an undercover officer.

Once you’ve established your credentials, then a bookcase opens to reveal an underground bar and restaurant.

Although the room is dimly lit, it is still possible to see what you’re doing and it fits in with the prohibition era theme and you feel that you, legally, shouldn’t be there.

Of course, it is perfectly legal in the UK in 2018.

But, for those that enjoy a rebellious streak, it’s a fun feeling to have.

(Image: Tom Moore Photo Agency)

There is a wide range of cocktails on offer and I started with the Librarian’s libation, a sweet drink that contained Chartreuse, cherry-plum liqueur, dry vermouth, honey, fennel and lemon that was easy to enjoy.

My friend opted for a My sherry and more, consisting of fino sherry, ban poitin and raspberry puree, which provided a nice sensation on the taste buds.

For the main course, I selected Carolina style pulled pork, which came with a side of pickles, buttermilk potatoes, barbecue beans, coleslaw and sauce.

Pulled pork is one of my favourite meals as it melts in your mouth and it was complemented superbly by the sides.

Cheesy chips were also ordered which added to the meal.

(Image: Tom Moore Photo Agency)

My friend, on the other hand, ordered buffalo wings with cheesy chips and they provided a unique flavour and were quick to eat as well.

Our second cocktail saw myself choose the classic rum drink, which provided a kick to the meal while my friend opted for Aviation Rhubarb Remix, which contained gin, rhubarb bitter, lemon and violette, which he felt was excellent.

(Image: Tom Moore Photo Agency)

Having enjoyed our main course and cocktails it was time for dessert, which was a deep fried apple pie.

I’ve always enjoyed a good apple pie and the fact it had been fried only added to the taste sensation.

Overall, it was an enjoyable experience and, if the time was right, I would return again to solve another case of hunger.

How to book a table at Detective Agency Telephone: 0207 373 3573 Address: Earls Court Road, Earls Court, London, SW5 9BA Website: evansandpeel.com Opening times: 5pm-12am Tuesday to Thursday, 5pm-12.30am Friday and Saturday, Closed Sunday and Monday Dress code: Smart casual Cuisine: American Price: £30 a head Nearest tube station: Earls Court

