The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nestled between the grandiose white structures of Ladbroke Grove and the red brick behemoth that is Kensington Palace is a restaurant from a different world.

A world where rum flows freely and plentifully, and grandmother’s jerk chicken recipe is the most coveted family heirloom.

Cottons Caribbean restaurant in Notting Hill Gate brings an authentic new world flavour to one of London’s more old world boroughs.

That’s not to say it isn’t without class, the chandelier in the conservatory is pure royal borough bourgeois, and the wallpaper is straight from grandma’s guest bedroom.

Unsurprisingly, for a Caribbean establishment, there is some exotic artwork along one wall, which helps to keep you anchored in a sea of Caribbean vibes, flavours and music.

The rum helps too.

This restaurant does rum cocktails better than most cocktail bars, try the Killer Doppi if you fancy staggering round the corner to Churchill’s for a chinwag after dinner.

We did and I can assure, our chins did their fair share of wagging.

The Ebony Wings were sticky and sweet, with excellent homemade hot sauce on the side - don’t miss these.

We also tried the Cottons Saltfish Fritters, with red pepper coulis - a new twist on a Caribbean classic.

Everything was incredibly well presented and tasted amazing - don’t be fooled by the portion sizes here, this food has the weight of quality to it and will fill you before you know it.

Thankfully rum is an excellent diuretic. More rum please. Thankfully they have 372 types of rum and hold a Guinness World Record for it.

We then got heavily involved with the Classic Jamaican Ackee and Saltfish.

Glowing orange goodness with a depth of flavour deeper than the Caribbean Sea. The tenderness of the fish is impressive, as are the subtle spices.

I usually avoid fish but couldn’t help myself nibbling at this one.

We decided to go big before waddling home and ordered the Mixed Jerk Grill Platter, the restaurant’s signature dish.

It’s a divine consortium of wings, jerk chicken pieces, lamb chop, jerk pork, rice and peas, with steamed plantain.

Definitely get one. If you’re in a large group get two.

We also tried the mac and cheese, a great big chunk of it, very naughty.

Feeling fully immersed, hook line and 50 pound anchor in the Caribbean, we decided to share dessert.

After one smooth and creamy mouthful of the delightful Mango and Coconut Cheesecake, I regretted sharing.

It was to die for. I would pop in here just for this, if my waistline would allow it.

Easily the best dessert I’ve had in 2018, and I’ve been to America three times this year.