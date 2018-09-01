The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you love chips, it can be frustrating to have your favourite food relegated to always being a side order.

However a new start-up opening in Wembley is hoping to change that all by dedicating itself to Britain's favourite side.

The chippy with a difference, believes the chips are actually the star of the show, and handcut their chips by freshly cutting the best quality potatoes every day.

Chipsy is passionate about making their fires the best you have ever tasted, with a crunchy outer layer containing a soft inner.

Then you get to pick what goes on top, from a range curated to compliment the chips best.

You can try Poutine Power if you're feeling the Canadian national dish, or Curry On, which amalgamates fan favourite butter chicken, with the fries.

If you're up for the fry-life, you can order Chipsy to your home via Deliveroo and UberEats. Apparently it is ideal for movie nights and house parties.

Don't forget to let us know your thought sin the comments senction. After all, the proof is in the poutine!