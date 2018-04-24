The video will start in 8 Cancel

Michelin-starred TV Chef Tom Kerridge is looking for people from Uxbridge to take part in his new show.

The Buckinghamshire-based chef, who runs the two Michelin-starred Hand and Flowers pub and The Coach restaurant, which recently picked up a Michelin star , is hosting a new BBC series and wants participants.

The top chef wants to get families and housemates healthier and happier by cooking and eating delicious grub together as part of the new programme.

His aim is to find a group of volunteers who want to improve their family's eating habits to join him on his new mission.

The series is being produced by Bristol-based production company Bone Soup, who also produced his hit series 'Lose Wight for Good', and will be broadcast on BBC Two.

The show's concept has been billed as a "life-changing food adventure", for couples, housemates and families who regularly rely on takeaways, ready meals and other convenience food.

Tom is particularly interested in volunteers who think they lack the time or skill to cook great food at home, but are worried about their family's health.

(Image: BBC)

The casting call is open to those in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire, as well as bordering areas of west London, including Uxbridge and surrounding villages.

If you think that this show could help you become healthier and happier and fancy meeting on of the country's top chefs, you can email casting@bonesoup.co.uk or call Sophie on 0117 906 4321.