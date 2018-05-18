Pimms is one of the drinks of the summer.
As people tune in to celebrate the Royal Wedding, Pimms will be the drink of choice.
While Saturday Prince Harry and Megan Markle will tie the knot, many of us will be out enjoy the sunshine with family and friends. To celebrate the Royal occasion you could be enjoying some completely FREE in this latest cashback offer.
To get the deal you can visit any UK store and pick up a bottle of the tasty drink and still redeem the offer.
Customers just have to register at Topcashback and redeem the deal with these simple steps.
- Sign up to Topcashback for FREE
- Spend £15 on Pimms in any UK store
- Sign back into your TopCashback account and submit your receipt. This can be done by navigating to Offers > Snap & Save . Alternatively, you can submit your receipt via the app (further details on how to download the mobile app can be read here ).
- Snap and upload a picture of the receipt, showing the date and time of purchase, the store name, and the product that is eligible for cashback. You can fold your receipt to show all of the required information (full T&C’s can be found here ).
- Once receipts have been submitted, cashback will track in member’s accounts within seven working days and will become ‘payable’ within 30 days.