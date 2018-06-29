The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hundreds of beer fans are set to descend on Walpole Park next month as Ealing's annual beer festival returns to the borough for the 29th time.

The four-day Ealing Beer Festival 2018, which is CAMRA's largest outdoor beer festival in London, will run from July 11 to 14 in Walpole Park and will boast a variety of local beers.

More than 400 real ales will be available for festival goers, from breweries including Weird Beard in Hanwell, Portobello in White City and Northfields' Owl and the Pussycat micropub and brewery.

Other drinks on offer will be an extensive range of cider and perries, a foreign beer bar, and a wine selection showing off a range of English wines from selected vineyards.

For food lovers, there will be festival regulars setting up such as Crusty Pie Company, Gupta Curry, Cheddar Deli, Toastielicious, Pipers Crisps and Oddfellows Chocolate.

The festival is also welcoming new offerings from Mermaids Fish Fingers and O’Hagans Sausages.

Entertainment will include Beer O’Clock on the Wednesday, The Zimmerman and Bob Dylan Tribute on Thursday, The Good Ol’ Boys on Friday and The Volunteers on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the festival, organiser Ben Hart said: “CAMRA’s Ealing Beer Festival is a massively popular festival drawing real ale enthusiasts from all over London.

"Some visitors travel great distances to volunteer or attend, which is a testament to the great team we have across London.

"We are excited to celebrate the festival’s 29th year and look forward to a fun-filled weekend.”

Admission is £5 or £3 for CAMRA members. For advanced tickets and more information about the event in Ealing, click here .