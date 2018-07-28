The video will start in 8 Cancel

Big Moe’s Diner has opened one of its American-style restaurants in west London.

You can step back in time to the days of rock and roll at the diner which opened at London Designer Outlet (LDO) in Wembley Park on Saturday, July 7.

There are booths to sit in – both square shaped and those with a cool curve - retro lampshades and a bit of red neon, ornate old-fashioned style tills, red high bar chairs at the counter and black and white checked flooring.

The Halal and vegetarian friendly menu available at lunch and in the evening includes the kind of food The Fonz and his friends from classic retro comedy Happy Days might have eaten.

There are hot dogs, burgers, chicken n’ waffles, ribs, steaks, salads, corn on the cob, thick hand-cut chips and sweet potato fries and mash.

Deserts include ice cream burgers, ice cream, cookie dough, sundaes, waffles and freakshakes – that cakey milkshake desert combo.

You can wash it all down with a homemade and freshly made lemonade topped with mint or strawberry, a beer, cider, shake, soda float or coffee, for example.

Burgers are made from prime beef and chicken is prime and tender breast.

Big Moe’s opens at 8am so you can call in for breakfast – perhaps you’ll tuck into Big Moe's signature platter of beef sausages and chicken rashers served with free range eggs and Heinz beans.

Or maybe you’ll fancy pancakes, waffles, French toast or eggs benedict.

LDO now has more than 20 restaurants, cafes and bars for guests grab a bite to eat while shopping for discounted bargains of more than 50 famous stores.

Paije Booth, operations manager of Big Moe’s said: “We are thrilled to be bringing a classic American diner with a real taste of America to London Designer Outlet.

“Our 1950’s themed diner compliments our extensive menu, which caters for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”