Camden may bring pubs to most people's minds but there are plenty of cocktail bars for those craving a more sophisticated tipple.

Whether it's a martini, mojito, or caipirinha you're craving, many bars have daily happy hour letting you enjoy your chosen poison at a discounted price.

Among Camden's more extraordinary watering holes are an atmospheric American speakeasy and a boathouse bar with unbeatable views of Camden Lock.

You can also enjoy drinks at some of the best live venues on Camden's music scene.

Below are the best places you can grab cocktails in Camden.

BYOC Camden

11-13 Camden High St, NW1 7JE

Bringing your own cocktail to the bar may sound like more faff than fun but the skilled mixologists at BYOC (Bring Your Own Cocktail) promise to transform your bottle of booze into something you probably couldn't have made at home.

The prohibition-style speakeasy is hidden behind an unassuming black door across the road from Mornington Crescent station.

It has vintage 1920s blackjack, roulette and poker tables for those willing to try their luck while sipping a carefully crafted cocktail.

Visit: https://www.byoc.co.uk/camden-1/

Call: 020 3441 2424

Fifty-Five

31 Jamestown Rd, NW1 7DB

Away from the hubbub of Camden High Street Fifty-Five Bar hosts a lively happy hour. With boozy Sunday sessions, Tipple Tuesdays and Thirsty Thursdays, it's buzzing most nights of the week.

The venue prides itself on its "unpretentious" atmosphere and drinkers can enjoy classic indie and rock anthems being played throughout the night.

With 160 cocktails to choose from, including "hard" alcoholic milkshakes, what's not to like?

Visit: http://fiftyfivebar.co.uk/

Lockside Lounge

020 7424 9054

75-89 Upper Walkway, Camden Lock Place, NW1 8AF

This boat-style bar in Camden Lock lets you gaze out over Regent's Canal with a drink in hand. Located right by Camden Market, it's a great place to head after a bite out to eat.

As well as unbeatable views it has a long list of original cocktails for those tempted to try something new.

It can also be booked for private events.

Visit: locksidecamden.com

Call: 020 7284 0007

Made in Brasil

12 Inverness St, Camden Town, NW1 7HJ

Head to this colourful Brazilian restaurant-bar for authentic Caiprinhas and cachaça-based cocktails in the heart of Camden Town. For those keen to immerse themselves in the true carnival spirit it hosts an all day happy hour every Tuesday. Happy hour is from 4pm to 7pm the rest of the week.

Visitors can snack on Brazilian tapas and swig cocktails to a soundtrack of bossa nova at this Latino bar.

Call: 020 7482 0777

Cottons restaurant and rum shack

55 Chalk Farm Rd, NW1 8AN

As well as delicious Caribbean dishes this restaurant-bar has an unbeatable rum selection. Cottons has more than 250 types of rum to choose from, putting it firmly on the map for Camden cocktail connoisseurs.

As well as a having a daily happy hour from 5pm to 7pm, it also holds free rum master classes.

Visit: http://cottons-restaurant.co.uk/

Call: 020 7485 8388

The Blues Kitchen

111-113 Camden High Street, NW1 7JN

Famous for its nightly live funk, soul, blues, rock 'n' roll and honky-tonk performances, Camden's Blues Kitchen is also an unmissable spot for bourbon drinkers.

As well as serving Texan barbecue, creole and Cajun cuisine it has about 50 bourbons for drinkers to make their way through, many of which serve as bases for the bars wide selection of cocktails.

Visit: theblueskitchen.com/camden

Call: 020 7387 5277