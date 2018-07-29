Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re looking for a cool place to escape the heat in London then what is said to be the UK's only permanent ice bar has to be just the place to literally chill out with a drink.

Belowzero in Mayfair is a room chilled to -5C and made completely from ice - 40 tonnes of the stuff goes into making everything such as the walls, the amazing ice sculptures, the physical bar and even the glasses (but not the floor for obvious reasons).

Located in Heddon Street food quarter, just off Regent Street, surely this is worth the sweltering tube ride into the heart of London, or is the perfect place to cool down after a day in a stuffy city centre office?

Once you have bought your ticket to get in (you can order online), you’ll arrive to be given a faux fur timmed cape and gloves to keep you cosy during your 40-minute stay.

There’s no wind-chill factor, said head of sales and marketing Tom Hunter. “It’s what we call, ‘deliciously chilled,’” he explained.

This also creates an ideal temperature for creating some cool cocktails.

“We are serving in the rocks, rather than over the rocks,” said Tom.

Even Champagne is served in one of the glasses made from ice – there are specific Champagne sessions at 7.15pm on Fridays and Saturdays, where tickets get an ice glass of Champagne or a Champagne based cocktail, followed by any drink of your choice.

(Image: Belowzero Ice Bar)

As you sip your chilled drink you can admire the hand-carved ice sculptures around Belowzero – the current theme is London Land and is a fun take on parts of London you might see as a tourist.

You can even sit inside a London cab made entirely from ice as you drink your cocktail – what a great selfie moment.

Other sculptures and art include a giant Trafalgar Square lion with a mohican haircut,a Royal guard in a guard box sticking his tongue out at the Queen painted in the style of a famous Banksy artwork, and nods to Brexit.

Belowzero used to be known as Icebar London before the ice bar and the separate (normal temperature) restaurant and cocktail bar were given a spruce up in May this year.

It has been open for about 13 years now.

Every September it closes for a week while the room is given a new look with new sculptures created by a team of ice sculptors– even the ice-made bar itself is cut up and rebuilt.

However, as the venue has only recently had a revamp, it won’t be changing this year.

If you want to warm up again or if you’re waiting for your time to go down to the ice bar, you can enjoy a drink in the normal-temperature cocktail bar.

(Image: Belowzero Ice Bar)

You can even have a meal in the normal-temperature restaurant.

Whether you have a special occasion to celebrate or just need to escape the heat, people visit for all sorts of reasons, explained Tom.

He said: “People come to us looking to do something different of a night out, rather than just a pub.

“It’s great fun. It’s an opportunity to get some unique selfies of you in your cape. You’ve got that kind of Eskimo style going on.”

And in the hot weather it has obviously been popular.

Tom added: “We are seeing quite a few people walk up on the day at the moment and a lot of people very appreciative.

“It seems like we are more doing a public service than just a fantastic bar experience, “ he laughed, adding: “And it’s just as popular with the staff right now!”

Some of the cocktails on the menu…

(Image: Belowzero Ice Bar)

Sugar and Spice: Absolut Blue vodka, strawberry purée, Pimento Dram liqueur, passion fruit juice.

Subourbon: Four Roses Bourbon, passion fruit purée, lemon juice, cranberry juice.

Grapefruit Negroni: Beefeater Gin, Martini Rosso, Campari, blood orange purée, pink grapefruit juice.

Ice Bar Pina Colada (dairy free): Havana 3 yo, coconut liqueur, coconut purée, pineapple juice.

Lapis Margarita: Olmeca Olmeca Altos, blue curaçao, tonic, lemon juice, lemon juice

Non-alcoholic To Kill a Mocktail: Lychee juice, passion fruit juice, kiwi syrup.

Stormy Daniels: Absolut Vanilla, Passoa, lemon juice, passion fruit purée, passion fruit juice, prosecco.

Ice Bar Bellini: Peach liqueur, Möet Imperial Brut Champagne, peach purée.

Want to go? Here’s what you need to know…

(Image: Belowzero Ice Bar)

Where is it?

31-33 Heddon Street, MayfairLondon, W1B 4BN

How much is it?

Belowzero Ice Bar entry tickets start from £13.50 for sessions before 5.45pm if pre-booked (excludes Friday and Saturday). This includes your first spirit based ice cocktail, cape and gloves.

An upgraded ticket starts at £18 and you get a Champagne or a Champagne based ice cocktail instead.

A Champagne session ticket starts at £26.

(Image: Belowzero Ice Bar)

An Ice Bar and restaurant ticket is £25 and gets you into the ice bar and is a deposit for your restaurant booking.

A family ticket for two adults and two children or one adult and three children is £44 and includes one ice cocktail per person.

How do I book?

You can visit www.belowzeroicebar.com, email res@belowzerolondon or call 020 7478 8910.