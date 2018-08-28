Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It would never occur to me to a go to a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel for dinner, especially not one located in the wasteland strip of Westminster between Trafalgar Square and the Tate Britain.

The only people to frequent this area are lost tourists and worn-out civil servants.



But the newly opened Art St Kitchen had a promising menu packed full of fresh ingredients prepared with suggested culinary flare; “burnt cucumber" and "pumpkin gnocci" caught my attention.



So it was with a degree of optimism my sister and I, who works as a cook at a Soho café, arrived at the Art St Kitchen- alas the food was as soulless as the venue itself.

Lounge music and pale grey leather furnishings failed to create a buzz in a painfully empty restaurant- there was one other couple seated when we arrived.



We were greeted and taken to our table by incredibly attentive staff who remained so throughout the evening.





Things started (and ended) well with a delicious glass of the house Sauvignon Blanc but unravelled when the food arrived.

(Image: Frederica Miller)



The menu was made up of sharing plates with three recommended per person.

My sister opted for a plate of pumpkin gnocchi, sage, walnuts and pecorino as her main and I picked pan fried hake, paprika hollandaise, broccoli and lemon.

We chose to share two smaller plates; burrata, caponata, capers and basil and raw and grilled courgettes, mint and lemon.

(Image: Frederica Miller)





Starting with the small plates the most blaringly obvious thing was the burrata wasn’t a burrata.

Burrata is fresh buffalo mozzarella filled with melt in the mouth stracciatella and cream which flows out when the mozzarella is cut open.

(Image: Frederica Miller)





But this was just a blob of mozzarella probably straight from the packet.

The caponata was bizarre - a mix of olives, capers and tomato made it look Italian enough but there was an undercurrent of Asian flavour to it - five spice perhaps?

(Image: Frederica Miller)

The courgettes were by far the best dish of the night, but while they were pleasantly fresh and lemony they failed to pack a punch.





The pumpkin gnocchi was far from freshly made and the pasta itself didn’t contain pumpkin.

Instead tough little cubes of undercooked squash were scattered across the plate with a sprinkling of bitter burnt sage and no detectable sauce.

(Image: Frederica Miller)





My hake was salty and lacked other seasoning with the bland bernaisse bringing nothing to the dish.

The broccoli was pleasant but again lacked seasoning. There was no slice of lemon in sight.

(Image: Frederica Miller)



Delicious desserts dwarfed the disappointing mains. I had a gluten-free sticky toffee cheesecake which was wonderful.

Light and creamy with crunchy bits of toffee it was the star of the evening.

(Image: Frederica Miller)



My sister’s Paris-Brest (choux pastry filled hazelnut cream) was also tasty but the slightly chewy choux made one wonder whether it had been bought in rather than prepared on site.



All in all Art St Kitchen served poor food on flashy plates.

Each of the dishes were well -presented but the primary coloured plates they were served on seemed a cunning distraction from their lack of flavour.

(Image: Frederica Miller)





The staff however were brilliant and the wine was delicious.

But with some of the mains at £15 a pop, the real art of this place is beguiling people with a great-sounding menu that doesn’t deliver.