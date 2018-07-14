Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rosa’s Thai Café, which has restaurants across London, has opened its latest branch in Ealing.

Founded by Thai-born home chef Saiphin Moore and her husband Alex, the food is based on Saiphin’s own family recipes and experience from her years of living in Thailand and Hong Kong.

The menu includes spicy drunken noodles, Saiphin’s own green Thai curry, butternut squash red Thai curry, pad Thai, beef massaman curry and spicy beef or papaya salad.

You might begin with a starter like tofu in tamarind sauce or Thai calamari.

There is a vegetarian and vegan menu and even a menu of dishes which can be made gluten free.

Perhaps you will wash it Rosa's signature Thai iced-tea - available with a shot of spiced rum for an extra kick or finish with Thai Whiskey coffee.

Saiphin explained what makes the food at Rosa’s special.

She said: “All of the dishes on the menu are developed from my family recipes or from what I've learnt over the years of living in the north of Thailand and Hong Kong.

"They all link to a specific memory, so every dish has a story. I could go on for days!”

And in future we may see some dishes unique to Ealing.

Saiphin said: “We haven't developed any special menu for Ealing - yet! - because our specials come from the head chef at each site.

"I work closely with them to come up with unique dishes for each site based on which region of Thailand they're from, so stay tuned - Ealing specials coming very soon.”

Rosa's Thai Cafe in Ealing opened on Monday, June 4 and hosted a celebration evening of its opening on Thursday, July 5.

Rosa’s Thai Café began as a street stall on London’s Brick Lane Sunday market.

In the summer of 2008 the couple bought an iconic old caff named ‘Rosa’s’ on Hanbury Street, Spitalfields for their first permanent restaurant and kept the name ‘Rosa’s Cafe’.

There are now 13 branches, each with its own unique character and charm - Saiphin wants each site to feel personal and individual, in keeping with its local surroundings.

Saiphin explained why the company chose Ealing as the spot for its latest branch. She said: “Ealing has a strong sense of community and has got a great buzz! This vibrant part of London already has a young foodie audience, which is the perfect crowd for Rosa's.”

She also described what makes Rosa's Thai Cafe in Ealing different and unique to the other sites.

“It has such a great view of the green. I fell in love with this location when I first visited, and couldn't wait to share with the team. Our other London sites mostly look onto the traffic or the buildings opposite, so Haven Green is a brilliant change.”

And Ealing has welcomed the new addition to its eating out scene, according to Saiphin. You can also takeaway or have food delivered and people also taking full advantage of the delivery service, she explained.

She said: “We've received such a warm welcome from Ealing customers so far, from existing Rosa's fans to completely new customers. The restaurant has been performing well, despite the very warm weather, which is great.

“However, the delivery side of our business is also doing a lot better than expected.”