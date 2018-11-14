The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The festive season is almost upon us, which for lots of people means attending or hosting parties and get togethers.

In the run up to December, both Aldi and Morrisons are selling giant bottles of prosecco.

Aldi's offering is the equivalent to eight standard-sized bottles of fizz, and contains up to 48 servings.

Priced at £79.99, its Methuselah of Giotti Spumante Prosecco has fruity flavours, including lemon zest, tangerine and pear.

The impressive-looking bottle roughly stands at around half a metre tall.

Shoppers can buy it on Aldi's website from today, November 14.

However, it is part of the supermarket's Specialbuys range, which means there is limited stock available.

Meanwhile, rival supermarket Morrisons has launched a Magnum bottle of prosecco, which contains up to 12 flutes of fizz.

You can pick up a bottle now for £10, in stores only.

It is the cheapest Magnum of prosecco currently available at supermarkets, bottles from the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda costing £15 or more.

Morrisons is selling the fizz as part of its 'Black Friday Comes Early' event.

You can also find reductions on boozy Advent calendars, including ones containing gin or beer.

Shoppers can also get discounts on cleaning products and detergents, including a 3 litre bottle of Persil for £10.