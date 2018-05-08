Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To celebrate the marriage of HRH Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, Royal Horseguards Hotel has launched an extra special afternoon tea.

Served inside the luxurious five star Westminster hotel or out on the hotel's exclusive terrace overlooking the River Thames, the Transatlantic Royal Wedding Afternoon Tea features an array of beautifully decorated and visually appealing wedding themed treats.

I was invited to sample the regal tower of sweet and savoury temptations ahead of the ceremony on May 19.

There were plenty of people enjoying tea and cakes in The Lounge, but as it was a beautifully sunny day, we took ours on the hotel's terrace - a secret enclosed herb garden boasting a Champagne bar, leafy pergolas and chic patio furniture.

If you peeked through the bushes (like we did) you could see the River Thames, London Eye and tourists sitting in Whitehall Gardens, oblivious we were there.

Taking inspiration from both sides of the pond, the hotel's limited edition royal wedding afternoon tea (available May 1-31) has brought together exquisite cakes, sweet treats and sandwich fillings to celebrate both Harry and Meghan’s heritages.

From red velvet cupcakes to mini pecan pies, Victoria sponges and blueberry cheesecakes, the top tier of the stand was filled with delicate mouth-watering treats that also looked the part too, with flourishes of golden crowns and stars and stripes.

The savoury tier included sandwiches filled with smoked salmon and cream cheese, classic cucumber and sour cream, honey roast ham and mustard, Parma Ham and gherkins and crayfish with Marie Rose sauce.

Completing the special spread was a selection of traditional handmade sultana and plain scones, served with lashings of Devonshire clotted cream and sumptuous strawberry jam.

Our delectable food was served with a choice of freshly brewed loose-leaf teas, including The Royal Horseguards' signature Strawberries and Cream tea, as well as a glass of Taittinger champagne to raise a toast to the newlyweds.

Ian Fletcher, general manager of The Royal Horseguards Hotel, said: "We wanted to create something extra special to mark the royal wedding of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and what better way than a transatlantic twist on the Great British traditional afternoon tea?

"We’ve taken inspiration from classic dishes from both America and the UK and brought them together in a marriage of flavours that complement each other perfectly, much like the happy couple themselves."

As I have an intolerance to wheat and dairy, the hotel was more than happy to cater for my dietary needs, meaning I was still able to indulge in all those scrumptious sandwiches, gorgeous scones and decadent pastries.

(Image: The Royal Horseguards)

The dainty, fluffy scones were my favourite part, and even more so when I loaded them with spoonfuls of sweet jam.

I would have preferred if the scones had come out after our sandwiches so that they were still warm when we tucked in and my gluten free bread to be crust free, but nevertheless, the setting was stunning, the hospitality spot on and the champers excellent.

The garden was magical and mesmerising and I couldn't think of a better (or tastier) way to celebrate the royal wedding than with a quintessentially English Champagne afternoon tea at this classic London retreat.